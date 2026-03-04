Crypto consolidation continues as geopolitical risk dent investor sentiment

Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies traded cautiously as investors navigated ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Despite heightened uncertainty, market activity remained measured, with flagship digital asset Bitcoin consolidating in the $67,000–$69,000 range and underlying demand showing resilient. Analysts attributed the stability to structural factors such as ETF inflows and increased long-term holding, signalling a consolidation phase rather than panic-driven selling.

“Bitcoin is trading in a narrow range as investors await clearer signals on geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Despite the cautious mood, the underlying market structure remains constructive. A growing share of circulating BTC is moving into long-term storage, reducing available supply in the market. At the same time, Bitcoin ETFs recorded $458 million in inflows, helping stabilise prices,” said Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst, Mudrex.

Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder & CEO, Pi42, said Bitcoin holding above the $68,000 level despite geopolitical uncertainty reflects strengthening internal market structure. “The recent volatility did not translate into aggressive liquidation cascades, which suggests that positioning is more balanced compared to prior geopolitical uncertainties. Instead of panic-driven selling, the market appears to be absorbing shocks with measured price adjustments,” he said. Bitcoin faces resistance at $69,500; support at $65,000 At last check, BTC was trading 0.68 per cent lower at $67,837, with a 24-hour trading volume of $50.53 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. Over the past 24 hours, the token fluctuated between $66,237 and $68,978. The asset remains 46 per cent below its all-time high of $126,198 reached on October 7, 2025.

If Bitcoin continues to defend the $67,000–$68,000 band, Shekhar said it would reinforce the argument that the market is building resilience and could gather momentum above $70,000. “Sustained strength above this zone could gradually restore momentum and open the path toward higher resistance levels without requiring excessive leverage to fuel the move,” he said. Siddhant added that $69,500 remains the immediate resistance level, while $65,000 continues to act as a strong support base. Ethereum slips below $2,000 Amid this, Ethereum also showed weakness as the digital asset slipped below the $2,000 mark. At last check, ETH was down 2.5 per cent at $1,964, with a 24-hour trading volume of $24 billion. The cryptocurrency traded between $1,930 and $2,018 during the last 24 hours. ETH is over 60 per cent below its peak of $4,953 scaled on August 25, 2025.

Market analysts, however, suggested that Ethereum’s current movement indicates consolidation rather than stress. “Ethereum’s ability to maintain key support levels further supports the view that this phase is consolidation rather than stress. What stands out is that sentiment remains cautious, yet prices are stabilising, indicating underlying demand is active beneath the surface,” said Shekhar. Altcoin market snapshot The altcoin space was broadly under pressure. Among the laggards, Pippin (PIPPIN) declined over 38 per cent, emerging as the top loser on CoinMarketCap. Aave (AAVE), Hyperliquid (HYPE), Pump.fun (PUMP), Cardano (ADA), OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP), NEAR Protocol (NEAR), MemeCore (M), PAX Gold (PAXG), Tether Gold (XAUt), Dogecoin (DOGE), Worldcoin (WLD), Kaia (KAIA), Ethena (ENA), Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL), Decred (DCR), Quant (QNT), Sui (SUI), LayerZero (ZRO), Ethereum (ETH), Pepe (PEPE), Zcash (ZEC), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Canton (CC), Sei (SEI), BitTorrent [New] (BTT), Chainlink (LINK), Bittensor (TAO), World Liberty Financial (WLFI), and OKB (OKB) were trading lower by up to 8 per cent.