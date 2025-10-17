Analysts attribute the broader market weakness to rising US-China trade tensions and ongoing profit-taking activity. The recent pullback in Bitcoin, they said, appears to be a classic case of market fatigue after record highs.

At current levels, Bitcoin stands over 14 per cent below its all-time high of $126,198, reached on October 7. Over the past week, the token fell approximately 6.49 per cent, while its month-to-date decline stood at 5.49 per cent.

“Bitcoin’s inability to sustain levels above $126,000, coupled with weakening technical indicators and cooling ETF inflows, signals a phase of consolidation rather than panic after recent record highs,” said Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst at Delta Exchange.

“Volatility remains elevated, reflecting market uncertainty as both bulls and bears stay active. In the short term, we anticipate range-bound action, but structurally, Bitcoin’s fundamentals remain intact. Long-term investors are better positioned to treat any deeper correction as an opportunity rather than a threat, particularly as institutional adoption and network health remain robust,” Sehgal added.