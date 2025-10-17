Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency / Crypto wobbles as market fatigue, global risks linger; analysts weigh in

Crypto wobbles as market fatigue, global risks linger; analysts weigh in

The recent pullback in Bitcoin, they said, appears to be a classic case of market fatigue after record highs

The cryptocurrency market remained stuck in a range-bound phase, showing a clear downward bias as Bitcoin, the flagship digital asset, hovered below the $108,000 mark.  Ethereum (ETH) was also under pressure, dipping below $3,900, while altcoins including Zcash (ZEC), Morpho (MORPHO), and Mantle (MNT) bore the brunt of the selloff. 
 
Analysts attribute the broader market weakness to rising US-China trade tensions and ongoing profit-taking activity. The recent pullback in Bitcoin, they said, appears to be a classic case of market fatigue after record highs.
 
At last check, Bitcoin was quoted at $107,793, down 3.24 per cent over the past 24 hours, with a trading volume of ₹87.53 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data. During the session, the cryptocurrency fluctuated between $107,537 and $111,990. Despite this, its market capitalisation remained strong at $2.14 trillion, cementing its dominance in the digital asset ecosystem.
 
At current levels, Bitcoin stands over 14 per cent below its all-time high of $126,198, reached on October 7. Over the past week, the token fell approximately 6.49 per cent, while its month-to-date decline stood at 5.49 per cent.
 
“Bitcoin’s inability to sustain levels above $126,000, coupled with weakening technical indicators and cooling ETF inflows, signals a phase of consolidation rather than panic after recent record highs,” said Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst at Delta Exchange.
 
“Volatility remains elevated, reflecting market uncertainty as both bulls and bears stay active. In the short term, we anticipate range-bound action, but structurally, Bitcoin’s fundamentals remain intact. Long-term investors are better positioned to treat any deeper correction as an opportunity rather than a threat, particularly as institutional adoption and network health remain robust,” Sehgal added.
 
From a technical standpoint, Bitcoin faces resistance in the $113,000–$115,000 zone and is consolidating near support between $108,000 and $110,000, according to CoinSwitch Markets Desk. “In the absence of a clear catalyst, markets may continue to trade within a narrow range, with participants closely monitoring macroeconomic developments for cues on potential breakout direction,” the desk noted.

Ethereum slips below $3,900

Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, mirrored Bitcoin’s bearish tone. At last check, ETH was trading at $3,854, down 4.3 per cent over the past 24 hours, with a trading volume of $48.91 billion. The token oscillated between $3,829 and $4,079 during the session.  Ethereum’s market cap stood at $465.07 billion.  At current levels, Ethereum is down over 21 per cent from its August peak of $4,953. 

Altcoins under pressure

The selling pressure spilled over to the broader altcoin space, with Zcash (ZEC), Morpho (MORPHO), Mantle (MNT), Pump.fun (PUMP), Kaspa (KAS), SPX6900 (SPX), Aave (AAVE), Flare (FLR), PancakeSwap (CAKE), Render (RENDER), Pyth Network (PYTH), Aptos (APT), Bonk (BONK), Cronos (CRO), Filecoin (FIL), Pudgy Penguins (PENGU), Story (IP), Sei (SEI), Internet Computer (ICP), Aster (ASTER), Sui (SUI), Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET), Bittensor (TAO), Optimism (OP), DoubleZero (2Z), Algorand (ALGO), World Liberty Financial (WLFI), Avalanche (AVAX), FLOKI (FLOKI), and Monero (XMR) all posted declines ranging from 7 to 15 per cent.
 
Tether Gold (XAUt) and PAX Gold (PAXG), on the other hand, managed modest gains, rising by up to 4 per cent.
 

Top Trending Cryptocurrencies

On CoinMarketCap, Ark of Panda (AOP), StrikeBit AI (STRIKE), Quq (QUQ), Bitcoin (BTC), and PAX Gold (PAXG) were among the most searched and trending cryptocurrencies.
 

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

