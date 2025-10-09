Ahead of the curve: Binance Wallet users to get early access to meme tokens

Global blockchain player and cryptocurrency exchange Binance has introduced a new feature, ‘Meme Rush’, developed in partnership with Four.Meme, for users of its Binance Wallet.

The initiative, company said, is designed to help users discover and purchase exclusive meme token projects in their earliest stages—before they become publicly tradeable on decentralised exchanges.

“Meme Rush is an integrated interface where token launches leverage the launch platform technology of Four.Meme. Tokens can only be launched via the Four.Meme page. Binance Wallet will explore additional partners to bring more high-potential tokens to users, reinforcing its commitment to making Web3 opportunities accessible and trustworthy for the global crypto community,” Binance said in a statement.

Users can access Meme Rush – Binance Wallet Exclusive through the Meme Rush tab on the Binance Wallet (Keyless) app and web interface to view participating tokens that are available exclusively to Binance users in their early stages. To ensure authenticity and safeguard user participation, all Binance Wallet (Keyless) users must complete KYC (Know Your Customer) verification. According to the company, this helps ensure that transactions are carried out by genuine individuals rather than bots — a measure that benefits both users and project teams by providing a verified and trustworthy audience. “Meme Rush – Binance Wallet Exclusive reflects our commitment to creating equitable access for users to participate in Web3,” said Winson Liu, global lead of Binance Wallet. “We are innovating a first-in-market solution for our users to engage with meme tokens early on in a transparent and structured manner. For projects, this means launching to a verified audience, helping build credibility and trust from the start.”