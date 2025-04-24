Crypto market update: Here's how Bitcoin, Ethereum, others are faring today

Bitcoin price today, April 24, 2025: The crypto markets were consolidating their recent gains, with the flagship currency, The crypto markets were consolidating their recent gains, with the flagship currency, Bitcoin (BTC) , holding above the $92,500 level following a strong rally this week. The world’s most popular and largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation was trading at around $$92,612.48, down 1.36 per cent, with a market cap of $1.83 trillion and a trading volume of $38.07 billion as of 11:36 AM on Thursday, April 24, 2025.

Bitcoin has traded in the range of $91,962.96 to $94,535.73 in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

The cryptocurrency, Piyush Walke , derivatives research analyst at Delta Exchange, said, is currently consolidating its recent gains and appears poised for another move higher in the near term. Notably, on April 23, US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded significant inflows of $917 million—the highest single-day total since late January.

"Despite ongoing global uncertainties, including escalating tensions and a looming trade conflict between the U.S. and China, the crypto markets are showing impressive resilience," said Walke.

Meanwhile, the broader crypto market saw over $624 million in liquidations in the last 24 hours, with $545 million coming from short positions. This has eased downward pressure, giving Bitcoin room to stabilise, said Edul Patel, Co-founder and CEO of Mudrex.

On-chain data also reveals a significant spike in institutional interest, as Bitcoin ETF net inflows grew by 500 times the 2025 daily average, a significant deviation compared to the usual $2.1 million. "Looking ahead, US jobless claims data due later today could influence short-term sentiment," said Patel. Bitcoin, he added, now faces resistance at $96,300, with immediate support at $91,700.

Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) has officially broken through a key technical resistance, climbing above the $1,800 level. The world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, however, has been consolidating. Last seen, it was trading at $1,771.93, down 1.56 per cent. Ethereum has traded in the range of $1,759.87 to $1,829.71 in the last 24 hours.

Also Read

Among others, Binance Coin (BNB) was trading lower by 2.19 per cent, followed by Solana (SOL), which was down 1.695 per cent, and Ripple (XRP), which saw a loss of 1.92 per cent.

Meanwhile, the US dollar-linked stablecoin Tether traded flat at $1.