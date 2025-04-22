POPE memecoin soars 770% amid speculation over papal succession

cryptocurrency inspired by Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin soared in value on Monday, as online speculation intensified over who might succeed the late Pope Francis, reported Benzinga.

A Solana-based token named POPE, themed around Cardinal Parolin, jumped 770 per cent in the past 24 hours, reaching a market cap of $260,930, according to CoinMarketCap. Another memecoin honouring Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, a prominent figure in the Catholic Church, also skyrocketed by 1,012 per cent during the same period.

Both tokens are thinly traded and currently available only on Raydium, a decentralised exchange built on the Solana network. CoinMarketCap has issued a disclaimer, noting that these tokens are not yet verified and advising traders to “do your own research (DYOR).”

The surge in these religious-themed memecoins comes as the world waits to see who will become the next head of the Catholic Church. Pope Francis passed away at age 88, leaving a vacancy at the highest level of the Vatican.

On Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction platform, Cardinal Parolin leads the betting with a 34 per cent chance of becoming the next pope. Cardinal Tagle follows with 23 per cent. So far, over $3 million has been bet on the outcome.

Another prediction market shows a 65 per cent chance that the next pope will be European, and a 22 per cent chance that he will be Asian. Cardinal Parolin is Italian, while Cardinal Tagle is from the Philippines.