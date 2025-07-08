Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency / Crypto markets jittery on Trump's tariffs; analysts see short-term impact

Crypto markets jittery on Trump's tariffs; analysts see short-term impact

Market analysts, however, remain optimistic about the long run and expect the impact on the crypto market to be negative only in the short term

Bitcoin price today
Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 11:18 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bitcoin price today, Tuesday, July 8, 2025: The crypto markets were under pressure following US President Donald Trump's announcement of hefty tariffs on 14 countries including Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Kazakhstan and others effective August 1. Market analysts, however, remain optimistic about the long run and expect the impact on the crypto market to be negative only in the short term.
 
Last checked, Bitcoin (BTC) was trading at around $108,016.38, lower by 1.04 per cent, with a 24-hour trading volume of $46.36 billion, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Over the past 24 hours, the flagship cryptocurrency has fluctuated in the range of $107,499.56 to $109,209.01. Its market capitalisation stood at $2.14 trillion.

Bitcoin faces resistance at $110,000

The Trump's tariff announcement, Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus, said, will impact the crypto market negatively in the short term. "Even as Bitcoin consolidates above $107,500, a retracement to $104,000 levels may flush out the bearish sentiment and set the stage for a strong rally later this month," said Subburaj.
 
For Bitcoin, the immediate resistance to overcome to confirm the reversal, Subburaj believes, is placed at $110,000 levels.
 
Edul Patel, Co-founder and CEO of Mudrex, on the other hand, remains bullish citing technical factors. Notably, Bitcoin futures have regained strength, with aggregated open interest rising by 7 per cent over the past 30 days marking the first sustained uptick since May this year. This uptick, Patel said, reflects growing trader confidence and increased appetite for volume and leverage.
 
"With bullish sentiment intact, a move past $110,500 could trigger a breakout, while the support has moved up to $107,100," said Patel.

Ethereum, and other altcoins trade lower

The sentiment extended towards the other altcoins too. Ethereum (ETH), trading lower by 1.2 per cent at $2,544 levels. The world's second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation has moved in the range of $2,517.90 - $2,586.74 in the last 24 hours.
 
Among other popular cryptocurrencies Hyperliquid (HYPE) was trading about 6.28 per cent lower, while Cardano (ADA) declined by 1.66 per cent. Solana (SOL) dropped 2.05 per cent, Binance Coin (BNB) edged lower by 0.29 per cent, and Ripple (XRP) traded flat. Meanwhile, the US dollar-pegged stablecoin Tether (USDT) remained flat at $0.99.

Top trending cryptocurrencies today

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), MOBOX (MBOX), Solana (SOL) were among the top trending cryptocurrencies on CoinMarketCap on Tuesday.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Crypto market update: Here's how Bitcoin, Ethereum, others are faring today

Bitcoin slips to monthly low as Israel-Iran conflict spooks investors

Bitcoin fluctuates in narrow band as Fed's rate pause keeps markets on edge

Crypto market pauses as BTC dips below $105,500 ahead of US Fed decision

Bitcoin consolidates near $107k levels; ETH struggles despite whale support

Topics :crypto tradingBitcoin tradingBitcoin pricesBitcoin buyingBitcoin trading volumecryptocurrenciescryptocurrencies bitcoinRipple cryptocurrency

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story