Bitcoin slips to monthly low as Israel-Iran conflict spooks investors

Bitcoin price today, Friday, June 20, 2025: The ongoing geopolitical conflict in the Middle East between Israel and Iran, compounded by the US Federal Reserve’s decision to hold interest rates, has pushed the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin to its lowest level this month, touching $103,940. Bitcoin, analysts said, is in a phase of consolidation due to global macroeconomic uncertainty.

Bitcoin was trading at around $104,714.58, down 0.20 per cent, with a 24-hour volume of $36.34 billion, as of 11:40 AM on Friday, according to data from CoinMarketCap. The bellwether cryptocurrency recorded a 24-hour low of $103,940.78 and a high of $105,104.40.

Bitcoin is currently 6.79 per cent lower than its peak of $111,970.17, scaled on 22 May this year. Bitcoin faces restistance at $106,200 levels Bitcoin, Edul Patel, Co-founder and CEO of Mudrex, said, remains in a consolidated range due to global macroeconomic uncertainty. Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, combined with the US Federal Reserve’s decision to hold interest rates, Patel believes, have led to a risk-averse stance in the market. "Despite holding above the critical $100,000 level for over 40 days, Bitcoin continues to see muted trading activity, showing limited buying pressure. Bitcoin hasn't acquired enough strength to make a strong move," said Patel. For Bitcoin, Patel sees immediate support at $102,400, while key resistance is forming near $106,200.

Meanwhile, Himanshu Maradiya, Founder & Chairman of CIFDAQ, believes that the consolidation in the crypto market is due to microeconomic pressure. "The Fed’s unchanged rates and lowered growth projections have investors cautious. Still, signs of structural adoption are strong. Coinbase and Circle stocks are soaring, driven by rising stablecoin and blockchain demand," said Maradiya. "Public companies are diversifying into Hyperliquid, and Eigencloud’s a16z-backed launch signals the growing power of restaking and modular crypto infrastructure." Ethereum and other altcoins trade lower Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH), the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, was also following a similar trajectory. At last check, it was quoted trading at $2,507.62, down 0.76 per cent. Ethereum has fluctuated in the range of $2,486.10 to $2,544.83 in the last 24 hours.