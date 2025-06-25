Crypto market update: Here's how Bitcoin, Ethereum, others are faring today

Last checked, Bitcoin was trading at around $106,281.90, higher by 1.21 per cent, with a trading volume of $48.88 billion, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin has fluctuated in the range of $104,740.24 to $106,826.95. Its market capitalisation stood at $2.11 trillion.

Experts weigh in

Bitcoin, Riya Sehgal, research analyst at Delta Exchange, said, is consolidating near $106,000 after breaking out from a mid-term descending structure. A move above $107,500, Sehgal believes, may push it toward $110,000–112,000. If $106,000 fails, support lies at $105,500 and $104,000.

"Structure shows higher highs and higher lows, with whales accumulating and long-term holders steady," said Sehgal. She believes that institutional interest remains strong, and added, "Macro drivers leading the markets include easing geopolitical tensions, a nearly 14 per cent drop in oil, and falling inflation. Metaplanet added $517M to BTC treasury."

Edul Patel, Co-founder and CEO of Mudrex, on the other hand, believes that bulls have regained control as the flagship cryptocurrency holds above $106,800, extending its upward momentum. On-chain data shows a spike in Taker Buy volume, which tracks the total volume of buy orders, indicating that aggressive market participants are stepping in with conviction.