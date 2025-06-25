Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency / Crypto market update: Here's how Bitcoin, Ethereum, others are faring today

Crypto market update: Here's how Bitcoin, Ethereum, others are faring today

Market analysts believe that the dovish comments from the US Fed on recession and rate cuts have boosted market sentiment, contributing to the bullish momentum

Bitcoin, cryptocurrency
Photo: Bloomberg
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 11:22 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The crypto markets were buzzing in trade on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, with the flagship digital asset, Bitcoin (BTC), holding firmly above the $106,000 level after briefly dipping to the $106,000 mark. Market analysts believe that the dovish comments from the US Fed on recession and rate cuts have boosted market sentiment, contributing to the bullish momentum.
 
Last checked, Bitcoin was trading at around $106,281.90, higher by 1.21 per cent, with a trading volume of $48.88 billion, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin has fluctuated in the range of $104,740.24 to $106,826.95. Its market capitalisation stood at $2.11 trillion.  ALSO READ | Bulls take charge as Bitcoin reclaims $106k: What's driving crypto markets?

Experts weigh in

Bitcoin, Riya Sehgal, research analyst at Delta Exchange, said, is consolidating near $106,000 after breaking out from a mid-term descending structure. A move above $107,500, Sehgal believes, may push it toward $110,000–112,000. If $106,000 fails, support lies at $105,500 and $104,000.
 
"Structure shows higher highs and higher lows, with whales accumulating and long-term holders steady," said Sehgal. She believes that institutional interest remains strong, and added, "Macro drivers leading the markets include easing geopolitical tensions, a nearly 14 per cent drop in oil, and falling inflation. Metaplanet added $517M to BTC treasury."
 
Edul Patel, Co-founder and CEO of Mudrex, on the other hand, believes that bulls have regained control as the flagship cryptocurrency holds above $106,800, extending its upward momentum. On-chain data shows a spike in Taker Buy volume, which tracks the total volume of buy orders, indicating that aggressive market participants are stepping in with conviction.
 
"Moreover, dovish comments from the Fed on recession and rate cuts have boosted market sentiment, contributing to the bullish momentum. If buying pressure sustains, BTC could break above the $108,000 resistance. Meanwhile, support stands at $104,400, providing a strong base for further upside," said Patel.
 

Ethereum, other altcoins trade higher

Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, recovered from $2,160 and is now holding above $2,440. Last checked, it was trading at $2,433.10, up 0.86 per cent. ETH has fluctuated between $2,379.57 and $2,481.22 over the past 24 hours.
 
Sehgal noted that Ethereum’s immediate resistance is placed at $2,480–2,520, while support lies at $2,320–2,360. The breakout target for Ethereum is placed near the $2,650–2,800 levels.
 
The gains extended to other major cryptocurrencies as well. Among them, Hyperliquid (HYPE) was trading higher by 1.77 per cent, Solana (SOL) was up 1.2 per cent, and Binance Coin (BNB) traded higher by 0.47 per cent.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bitcoin consolidates near $107k levels; ETH struggles despite whale support

Crypto market update: Here's how Bitcoin, Ethereum, others are faring today

Crypto's new trend: Publicly traded companies buying bunches of bitcoin

Singapore court rejects restructuring plan of WazirX parent Zettai

Tariff tensions shake crypto markets as Bitcoin dips to lowest in week

Topics :Bitcoin tradingcryptocurrenciesbitcoin cryptocurrenciesBitcoin pricesRipple cryptocurrency

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 11:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story