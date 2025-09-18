Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 01:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Jaro Education IPO to open on September 23, aims to raise Rs 450 crore

Jaro Education IPO to open on September 23, aims to raise Rs 450 crore

In a public announcement, the company said it has fixed a price band of Rs 846 to Rs 890 per share for its maiden public offering

IPO, initial public offering

The company's IPO --comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 170 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of shares valued Rs 280 crore.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research (Jaro Education) on Thursday said it is looking to raise Rs 450 crore through its Initial Public Offering (IPO), which will open for subscription on September 23.

In a public announcement, the company said it has fixed a price band of Rs 846 to Rs 890 per share for its maiden public offering.

The company's IPO --comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 170 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of shares valued Rs 280 crore by promoter Sanjay Namdeo Salunkhe -- is scheduled to conclude on September 25.

Of the fresh issuance, Rs 81 crore has been earmarked for marketing, brand building and advertising activities, Rs 45 crore for payment of debt and the rest for general corporate purposes.

 

Founded in 2009 by Salunkhe, Jaro Education offers degree programs and certification programs in collaboration with its partner institutions.

As of March 2025, it has over 22 offices-cum-learning centres across major cities for offline learning, apart from 17 immersive tech studio set-ups in the campuses of various IIMs, and cater to a total of 36 partner institutions such as IITs, IIMs and premier global institutions like Swiss School of Management and Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto. It offers 268 course offerings and programs of diverse domains  Nuvama Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, and Systematix Corporate Services are book running lead managers while Bigshare Services is the registrar to the IPO.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

cars, used cars, road, safety, traffic

India's top used-car startups line up for IPOs worth over $1 billion

initial public offerings, IPO

Investors subscribe to VMS TMT IPO over eight times its offer size on Day 1

initial public offerings, IPO

Groww eyes ₹7K cr public issue; GK Energy to float ₹465 cr IPO on Sep 19

Abhinav Chaturvedi, Partner at Accel

Accel set for 28x return as Urban Company IPO values stake at ₹1,500 cr

initial public offerings, IPO

Euro Pratik Sales IPO 43% subscribed on first day; retail portion at 33%

Topics : IPO initial public offering (IPO) initial public offerings IPOs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPOIvalue Infosolution IPOHyundai-Employee Union Wage SettlementGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon