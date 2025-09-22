Crypto update: Bitcoin, Ethereum see profit booking; BNB eyes fresh high

One of the major causes for the downfall could be $230 million in longs that were liquidated in the past few hours, according to the CoinDCX research team. Utilising this opportunity, Metaplanet purchased an additional 5,419 BTC, valued at $632.5 million, bringing the total to 25,555 BTC, worth $2.7 billion. "In the meantime, Bitcoin’s Market Cap has surged to $2.24 trillion, higher than most countries’ GDP.

Bitcoin, Ethereum see profit booking

At last check, Bitcoin was trading at $112,918, marking a fall of 2.5 per cent over the past 24 hours. According to CoinMarketCap, the asset traded within a range between $112,209 and $115,901 during the session. Its daily trading volume surged to $45.12 billion.

Over $630 million in liquidations, driven by a 26 per cent surge in derivatives open interest, Riya Sehgal, research analyst, Delta Exchange, said, shows how leveraged traders were caught off-guard. Bitcoin’s failure to hold $117,750, she said, underscores fragile technicals.