Ethereum outperforms Bitcoin; is ETH poised to lead next crypto bull run?

So far this month, Ethereum has surged nearly 59 per cent. Despite the recent rally, ETH remains 19 per cent below its all-time high of $4,891, reached in November 2021

Crypto market update
SI Reporter New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 12:25 PM IST
Ethereum (ETH) continues to steal the show in the crypto markets, outperforming the flagship currency Bitcoin (BTC), which has entered a consolidation phase after reaching a fresh peak earlier this month. So far this month, Ethereum has surged nearly 59 per cent. Market analysts suggest that the current trend signals the emergence of an "Ethereum season" in the crypto space.
 
At last check, Ethereum was trading at $3,925, down 4 per cent, with a 24-hour trading volume of $31.14 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. Over the past 24 hours, it has fluctuated between $3,756 and $3,940. Despite the recent rally, ETH remains 19 per cent below its all-time high of $4,891, scaled in November 2021.

Experts weigh in

Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin, attributed Ethereum’s rally to strong ETF inflows. “Big money is pouring into Ethereum, with ETF inflows topping $2.2 billion last week—actually outpacing Bitcoin's numbers,” said Thakral. Market watchers are calling this phase the start of an 'Ethereum season.' If history is any guide, Thakral believes this could spark a broader rally across other altcoins.
 
Piyush Walke, derivatives research analyst at Delta Exchange, also that believes Ethereum’s current trend signals renewed bullish sentiment, though some signs of buyer fatigue are beginning to emerge. “Overall, Ethereum’s performance remains relatively stronger, while Bitcoin shows resilience within a tightening trading range and mixed technical signals,” said Walke.

Bitcoin faces resistance at the $119,500–$119,900 zone

Bitcoin, meanwhile, is catching its breath after bouncing back from its latest pullback. At last check, BTC was quoted at $119,546, up nearly 1 per cent, with a 24-hour trading volume of $58.18 billion and a market capitalisation of $2.37 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap.
 
The flagship cryptocurrency is currently around 3 per cent below its all-time high of $123,091, scaled earlier this month on July 14.
 
At current levels, traders are closely watching to see if BTC can break through a stubborn resistance level. “The next moves will largely depend on whether Bitcoin can maintain its footing here, with key support levels at $116,411 and $115,000, while resistance lies ahead at around $138,000,” said Thakral.
 
Walke echoed similar views, noting that while Bitcoin’s price action has been mixed—initially declining before recovering—momentum indicators like MACD and ADX remain positive, suggesting continued upward potential. “However, overbought signals from tools like the Stochastic, Stoch-RSI, and Williams %R point to possible consolidation or a short-term pullback,” he added.
 
According to the CoinSwitch Markets Desk, technical data for Bitcoin shows a strong buy signal across multiple moving average and indicator metrics. The 5-, 20-, and 50-day MAs, they said, are all supportive, while the RSI, MACD, and ADX remain in bullish alignment.  “Near-term resistance lies at $119,500–$119,900, while support zones cluster around $116K (CME gap) and $114,000–$115,000. A deeper correction could be triggered if these levels are breached, potentially pulling BTC toward $112,000–$113,800. "

Traders eye altseason

With Bitcoin maintaining strong price support just below the $120,000 mark, analysts believe an altcoin season may be on the horizon. ETH/BTC has been rising for five consecutive weeks. “While ETH might face strong resistance near the $4,000 mark, another short squeeze is likely, especially with more ETH treasury companies like SBET emerging in the US, aiming to replicate for ETH what Saylor’s strategy did for BTC,” analysts noted.
 
Separately, the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate meeting scheduled for Wednesday, July 30, will be a key event to watch. While no rate change is expected, analysts say an unlikely surprise rate cut could trigger a massive rally across both stock and crypto markets.
 

Bitcoin buyingBitcoin tradingcryptocurrencies bitcoincrypto tradingcryptocurrencies

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

Explore News

