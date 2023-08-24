Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency / Mastercard, Binance to end crypto card partnership from September 22

Mastercard, Binance to end crypto card partnership from September 22

The Binance cards allow users to make payments in traditional currencies, funded by their cryptocurrency holdings on the exchange

Reuters
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 11:32 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Mastercard and crypto exchange Binance will end their four crypto card programmes in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Bahrain as of Sept. 22, a spokesperson for Mastercard said via email on Thursday.

The Binance cards allow users to make payments in traditional currencies, funded by their cryptocurrency holdings on the exchange.
 
Mastercard's website also lists partnerships with crypto exchanges including Gemini. The decision will not impact any of Mastercard's other crypto card programmes, the spokesperson said.
 
Binance is facing legal and regulatory challenges. U.S. regulators sued the crypto exchange and its CEO Changpeng Zhao in June for allegedly operating a "web of deception." Binance has said it would defend itself "vigorously." Mastercard's head of crypto and blockchain, Raj Dhamodharan, told Reuters in April that the company was seeking more partnerships with crypto firms. He declined to comment on Binance specifically, but said any card programme "goes through full due diligence" and is continuously monitored.
 
A Mastercard spokesperson declined to comment on why the Binance programme was ending or who made the decision.
Binance did not immediately respond to a comment request sent via email. The exchange's customer support account on X, formerly known as Twitter, said earlier on Thursday that the Binance Card "will no longer be available to users in Latin America and the Middle East."

Also Read

Filing ITR for crypto gains: Here's your guide on taxation for VDAs

PM Modi to address FedEx, Mastercard, other US CEOs during US trip

Nine British banks sign up to Mastercard's new AI tool for tackling scams

Visa to Rupay: From October 1, you can port your credit, debit cards too

Travel credit card launched by IDFC FIRST Bank, Club Vistara, & Mastercard

Cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX cuts staff by 12% as revenues hit by slump

Crypto wrap: Global macro uncertainties pull market deep in the red

Bitcoin's extreme volatility vanishes amid 'extreme apathy and exhaustion'

Coinbase gets approval to offer crypto futures to eligible US customers

Crypto wrap: Market flat amid anticipation of another 25 bps hike by US Fed

Topics :cryptocurrencyMastercardPayment

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 11:32 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

E-commerce firm Meesho aims to digitise 10 mn small businesses by 2027

Bharat NCAP: India's own car assessment programme; to commence from oct

Election News

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today

BRS-AIMIM partnership hurting Muslims in Telangana: BJP MP D Arvind

India News

Chandrayaan-3 lands softly on moon's surface, here's how the world reacted

Chandrayaan-3: After landing on Moon, here's what Pragyan rover will do now

Economy News

Rupee appreciates 25 paise to 82.47 against US dollar amid foreign inflows

Diesel exports to Singapore set for highs in Aug, drop for Europe: Trade

Next Story