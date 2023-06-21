Active debt funds gain edge over passives as rates peak: Vikas Garg

Should investors prefer shorter-to-medium horizon funds, given they are more attractive from a risk-reward perspective?

The current yield curve is flat as compared to historical levels. The market expects rate cuts over the medium term, thereby protecting the longer end of the yield curve. Relatively higher G-sec demand over the last 2 months from mutual funds, insurance companies and few corporates has also supported the levels. The yield curve will see some steepening in the next 3-6 months. This is owing to record high fiscal supply for FY24 and the expected delay in the start of the rate cut cycle.