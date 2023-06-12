Stay put in investment-worthy stocks for at least a year: Kisan R Choksey

How have the investing habits changed over the decades, especially since you started investing?

With over five decades of experience in the stock market,, chairman-founder, KRChoksey Shares and Securities, is also the trustee of the BSE and the investor protection fund of the exchange. In conversation withat his office in the BSE building in Mumbai, Kisanbhai, as he is fondly called, shares his mantra for investing successfully over the years and what investors should do to create wealth. Edited excerpts: