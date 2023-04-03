Flows will chase relative growth outperformance in FY24: Rahul Arora

The US Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) should hike once more by about 25 basis points each, says Rahul Arora CEO-institutional equities at Nirmal Bang

As markets enter 2023-24 (FY24), Rahul Arora, chief executive officer-institutional equities at Nirmal Bang, in conversation with Puneet Wadhwa, says the government’s move to tinker with Finance Bill, 2023, at the tail end of 2022-23 was a touch discomforting. But the markets have absorbed the development and moved on. Edited excerpts: Are markets too pessimistic about the macroeconomic situation?