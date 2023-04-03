Home / Markets / Interviews / Flows will chase relative growth outperformance in FY24: Rahul Arora

Flows will chase relative growth outperformance in FY24: Rahul Arora

The US Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) should hike once more by about 25 basis points each, says Rahul Arora CEO-institutional equities at Nirmal Bang

Puneet Wadhwa
Premium
Flows will chase relative growth outperformance in FY24: Rahul Arora

5 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2023 | 10:44 PM IST
Follow Us

As markets enter 2023-24 (FY24), Rahul Arora, chief executive officer-institutional equities at Nirmal Bang, in conversation with Puneet Wadhwa, says the government’s move to tinker with Finance Bill, 2023, at the tail end of 2022-23 was a touch discomforting. But the markets have absorbed the development and moved on. Edited excerpts: Are markets too pessimistic about the macroeconomic situation?

Topics :SensexQ&AMarketsstocksEquitiesBSENSENiftyRBIUS Fed

First Published: Apr 02 2023 | 4:32 PM IST

Also Read

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

Stocks to Watch: Bharti Airtel, Hero Moto, Adani Green, Ambuja Cement, NDTV

Rising Covid cases in India a non-event for markets for now: Analysts

Market valuations are attractive; buy selectively for long term: Analysts

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story