In times of market volatility, stagger capital deployment: Rajesh Saluja

The most important thing is to avoid panic or impulsive decisions. Investors should not attempt to time the market in such situations. One key lesson from past cycles is that during sustained bull runs, many investors overestimate their abilities. They move away from professional advice and build concentrated portfolios, often in smallcap stocks.

But when corrections of 30-40 per cent occur, the importance of risk management becomes clear. Risk management is the most fundamental principle of investing. If you manage risk well, compounding may take care of itself over time. But if you speculate, use excessive leverage, or try to outsmart the market — especially through derivatives — one-off events like these can wipe out capital.