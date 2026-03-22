Liquidity glut to power IPO revival once volatility ebbs: Mahavir Lunawat

Amid heightened market volatility and a visible slowdown in deal activity, Mahavir Lunawat , chairman and managing director of Pantomath Capital, believes India’s capital markets are undergoing a structural shift rather than a cyclical downturn. With domestic liquidity at record levels and a robust pipeline of initial public offerings (IPOs), Lunawat, in an interview with Samie Modak in Mumbai, says the current phase could reset valuations without derailing long-term capital formation. Edited excerpts:

While the spike in volatility is a concern, two or three fundamental factors make the Indian market structurally resilient rather than purely cyclical.

First is India’s demographic advantage — a large, young population and a sizeable domestic market. Second, strong growth in new-age sectors such as electronics, defence, aviation, rare earth, and renewable. At the same time, traditional sectors like engineering and manufacturing continue to grow steadily, as India is both a large domestic market and a reliable global partner. Together, these create strong demand drivers and a robust consumption story.

Another key difference today is the nearly ₹6–8 trillion funds that remain undeployed in equities. The formalisation and channelisation of savings into capital markets have created a large liquidity pool.