Equity markets appear to lean on early US-Iran truce, says Sailesh Raj Bhan

Elevated oil prices, if sustained, will crimp earnings growth, making the duration of the West Asia crisis critical for equity markets, says Sailesh Raj Bhan , president and chief investment officer — equity investments, Nippon India Mutual Fund. In an email interaction with Abhishek Kumar, he adds that the selloff has created buying opportunities for investors, provided they have a three- to five-year horizon and take a staggered approach. Edited excerpts:

How do you see the domestic market right now? Do you think the risks from the US–Iran conflict are fully reflected?

Indian equity markets have undergone nearly two years of correction. Nifty valuations are down 10–15 per cent from their September 2024 highs. The correction has been sharper in mid and smallcap stocks, with companies below ₹10,000 crore in market capitalisation seeing sizeable declines, driven by tariffs and the US–Iran conflict.

We have increased our largecap holdings over the past two years, making our portfolios more resilient to macro challenges. We have also focused on not overpaying for growth by keeping a close eye on valuations. This has helped reduce risks.

What changes have you made to your portfolio since the conflict began? Are you holding more cash?

Markets appear to be pricing in an early resolution. Any disappointment could weigh on earnings and markets. Hence, a systematic approach with appropriate asset allocation remains important, given geopolitical uncertainty.

The duration of the crisis is a key determinant of market behaviour. Elevated energy costs affect both domestic and global growth, and a prolonged crisis could materially impact earnings.

High oil prices are a major concern if they remain elevated for an extended period. Current price levels, if sustained, could significantly impact the growth outlook both locally and globally.

How big a concern are elevated oil prices at this point? Which sectors are likely to be hit the most?

From a cash perspective, we prefer a well-diversified portfolio rather than holding large amounts of cash for market timing, as consistently getting that right is difficult and can derail investor objectives.

Given the shift in markets, the relative attractiveness of sectors such as private-sector financials, pharmaceutical, select information technology (IT) services, and utilities has improved on a risk-adjusted basis. Our focus has been on adding to these sectors.

The ongoing selloff is creating opportunities for investors with a three- to five-year horizon.

FPI selling has accelerated in recent weeks as the US–Iran conflict has reduced risk appetite. Domestic flows, however, have remained steady, particularly systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows into mutual funds.

How much of a concern are flows right now, with continued foreign portfolio investor (FPI) selling and some signs of moderation in domestic inflows?

A broad range of sectors could be affected, as interest rates, currency movements, and inflationary trends may become volatile. A swift resolution to the crisis is therefore important for equity market recovery.

Financial stocks have seen sharp cuts this month. Do you think the correction is overdone, considering that valuations were already reasonable?

Financials have historically seen high FPI ownership, so any selling by them tends to put pressure on the sector. In addition, inflation risks from a prolonged energy crisis remain a concern.

However, a considerable part of the valuation correction has already taken place. Unless the conflict leads to an extended energy crisis, valuations are becoming attractive.

What is your view on other key sectors, especially IT, in the current environment?