'It's difficult not to be positive on Indian equities'

Global recession is a definite worry and we are, therefore, avoiding stocks of export related companies, except specialty chemicals, where the visibility remains strong due to the China+ 1 story. On the domestic front, the economy seems to have been resilient so far despite high inflation and interest rates. With signs of inflation coming down, we don’t expect the downturn to be severe and long-lasting. Given the low crude prices, stable currency, and good tax collection, we can expect policy interventions to support growth at an appropriate point over the next one year. So, odds are favoring equities at the current juncture if one is ready to take a slightly long-term call.