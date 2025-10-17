Infra, EV, rare earths to gain from govt push in Samvat 2082: Deepak Shenoy

We let data guide our investment decisions rather than relying on subjective calls,” says Deepak Shenoy, founder and chief executive officer of Capitalmind, in a telephone interview with Devanshu Singla. Shenoy also shared insights on market valuations, sector positioning, and evolving investment themes. Edited Excerpts:

As we look ahead to Samvat 2082, what is your outlook for the next 12 months? Twelve months is a short horizon, and the past year hasn’t been particularly favorable. While expectations remain high, long-term market returns should average around 10–12 per cent annually. There are some near-term challenges - like US tariffs and a relatively slower economy due to lower inflation, which is affecting topline growth and, consequently, market returns. I believe the coming year will define India’s direction. We will likely see more emphasis on domestic manufacturing and less on exports, along with a stronger government fiscal position. The government will have room to increase spending in areas like rare earths, automotive infrastructure, electric vehicles, and hydrogen fuels. So, those segments could perform well. We also expect more mergers and acquisitions, as many companies now have balance sheets strong enough to pursue acquisitions. Apart from US tariffs, what other global or domestic factors could restrict market momentum? ALSO READ | Small, midcaps may correct more in Samvat 2082: Nitin Bhasin, Ambit Eq Japanese bond yields are rising, which could be an external factor to watch. Domestically, India’s recovery from GST needs to show up meaningfully - likely in the October–December quarter. We are also expecting a good monsoon, which should ease food prices by December. However, that could create stress for farmers, impacting subsidies and sentiment downstream. Finally, global trade dynamics are shifting. India may have to make some concessions in agriculture but will likely gain in manufacturing and defense. Your Capitalmind Flexicap Fund crossed ₹100 crore AUM recently. What’s the core philosophy behind it, and how are you positioning it in current markets?

We are actually close to ₹170 crore now. It is a multi-factor quantitative investment fund that invests across market capitalisations. We have been a quantitative house for a long time, and our philosophy is to let data guide our investment decisions rather than relying on subjective calls.

We analyze data through our proprietary algorithms, studying it from a historical perspective to identify what has changed and which factors currently have the most potential to generate returns. These factors determine where we invest. Essentially, we divide the market into various factors and choose the ones best suited to the prevailing conditions.

Are there any themes or sectors you are consciously avoiding in the current scenario?