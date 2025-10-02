'Tax structure exporting India's rupee credit market to foreign investors'

Taxation reforms are necessary to encourage more domestic investment in the credit markets and to address disparity in rates between domestic and foreign investors, says Srini Sriniwasan, managing director, Kotak Alternate Assets Managers. In an interview with Khushboo Tiwari in Mumbai, Sriniwasan discusses the evolving landscape in the alternative investment fund (AIF) industry. Edited excerpts:

Which sectors are attracting the maximum interest from AIFs?

Real estate continues to be an attractive sector for investment. However, the fastest growth in AUM over the past couple of years has been in credit strategies, which are poised to become a significant segment within Indian AIFs. Within real estate, credit strategies are also gaining traction. For example, we are raising our third corporate credit fund after successfully closing our first two at $1 billion and $1.5 billion respectively, targeting $2 billion this time. Out of our nearly $10 billion AUM, about $8.5 billion is focused on credit strategies. We also run high-yield schemes aimed at international investors who understand and are prepared to bear the associated risks.

How do you see competition from specialised investment funds (SIF)? They are expected to be formidable competitors to Category III AIFs. Unlike India, international markets do not classify alternative funds into I, II, or III categories; these distinctions stem from historical tax regimes. Alternative funds typically focus on unlisted assets, and in essence, there is little difference between Category III AIFs and Portfolio Management Services. How do you see Sebi’s push towards accredited investors in AIFs? Until now, the definition of a sophisticated investor has primarily been based on a financial threshold-- holding assets of ₹1 crore or more. However, many individuals meet this criterion without fully understanding the risks involved. With increasingly complex and riskier products emerging, the approach to accreditation needs to evolve. Globally, accredited investor status is often based on self-declaration, whereas in India, regulators rely on third-party verification. This process, if cumbersome and costly without tangible benefits, discourages investors from obtaining accreditation. The industry is actively working to simplify this through seamless digital solutions, exploring options involving depositories or the Income Tax Department. Meanwhile, a phased approach has been introduced with specific funds to cater exclusively to accredited investors.

Are there any regulatory relaxations you see as necessary from Sebi? Sebi has made significant progress over the last year. Discussions around tiering investors into categories such as preferred and junior unit holders initially faced resistance due to potential risks of misuse. However, with a robust code of conduct and industry maturity, these concerns are being addressed. This tiering is crucial as the bond market is heavily skewed towards AAA and AA ratings. AIFs have the potential to channel funds to MSMEs and invest in lower-rated bonds, which sophisticated investors can handle given their risk appetite.

Is there any relief the AIF industry is seeking on taxation? Currently, foreign and domestic investors pay the same capital gains tax on equity, the highest risk asset class. The mutual fund industry has become a counterbalancing force for the foreign investment capital. It begs the question: why not encourage large investors to increase allocation towards credit strategies? Presently, high-net-worth individuals pay nearly 40 per cent tax on interest income while foreign investors pay just 15 per cent. This tax structure inadvertently exports India’s rupee credit market to foreign investors. Reforming this is essential to retain and grow domestic investment in credit.

How do you view the recent RBI circular relaxing earlier curbs on AIF investments? The main concern Sebi raised with RBI was that some NBFCs used AIF structures to perpetuate loan ever-greening, particularly in collusion with certain foreign investors who had no genuine interest in the AIF sector’s growth. This issue was concentrated among a small group and unfairly tarnished the broader AIF industry, leading to halted investments by RBI. However, corrective steps have been taken, and the new RBI circular is very welcome. Going forward, we can expect more lenient and constructive regulation. How do you see the GIFT City ecosystem evolving?