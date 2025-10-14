Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 07:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Interviews / Risk-reward is tilting in favour of Indian equities: Sonam Udasi, Tata AMC

Risk-reward is tilting in favour of Indian equities: Sonam Udasi, Tata AMC

If tariff concerns abate, global investors could eventually play catch-up

Samvat 2082 outlook and investment strategies by Sonam Udasi, Tata AMC

Across the board, valuations are now reasonable, said Sonam Udasi, Tata AMC

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 7:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Markets are set to enter Samvat 2082 amid challenging global cues. Sonam Udasi, senior fund manager at Tata Asset Management, tells Puneet Wadhwa in an email interview that while precious metals have outperformed risk assets over the past year, the risk-reward balance is now tilting in favour of Indian equities. Edited excerpts:
 

Will the next Samvat reward equity investors, or will precious metals steal a march?

For the last 18 months, Indian equity markets have been largely range-bound, but the macroeconomic backdrop has improved significantly. Over the next two years, the overall market outcome is expected to be strong, supported by valuation comfort and improving earnings. While precious metals have outperformed risk assets over the past year, the risk-reward balance is now tilting in favour of Indian equities as growth visibility improves. Going forward, both asset classes could perform well, but equities offer better return potential over a three-year horizon.
 
 

Which sectors do you see leading the next leg of the rally, and which ones look overvalued? Expectations from the upcoming results season?

Currently, there isn't any particular sector that appears significantly overvalued. Value is emerging across segments — information technology (IT), fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), chemicals, and metals are looking attractive, while capex-driven names such as defence and infrastructure also show robust earnings potential. Financials and select NBFCs remain key beneficiaries of credit expansion and improving asset quality. Pharma and healthcare, which faced headwinds from tariff uncertainties, are regaining strength. The results season is expected to confirm a bottom-up earnings recovery across most sectors, driven by steady margins, improved demand visibility, and moderating input costs. It’s likely to be a period where risk-takers benefit the most.
 

Should investors stay away from the consumer / consumption space till the benefit of GST cuts is visible? Discretionary vs staples: Which one would be your pick?

Markets are forward-looking — they tend to discount future growth. The government has injected nearly ₹2.5 trillion into the economy both through tax cuts in the February budget, and now the GST rate cuts, creating additional purchasing power. While Q2 may reflect inventory adjustments, the consumption boost should become visible from the next quarter onwards. Between the two, discretionary consumption appears more promising due to rising affordability and lifestyle upgrades, whereas within staples, food-related companies are likely to outperform. Given India’s consumption-driven economy, staying underweight on this theme would be unwise.
 

Do you see more policy measures from the government in case the consumption pickup fails to get the desired results?

The government's intent to revive growth is already clear and consistent. Since January, the policy focus has been unambiguously pro-growth—seen in accommodative monetary measures, rate cuts, GST reductions, and aggressive trade agreements with the UK, some EU countries, and Middle Eastern nations. With policymakers prioritizing growth, any additional measures, if required, are likely to be targeted at sustaining momentum.

Also Read

initial public offering, IPO

Rubicon Research IPO booked 104 times offer size on closing day

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee recovers from day's low even as oil prices advance; ends at 88.67/$

Adani Ports, APSEZ

Is Adani Ports the next big winner? Investec decodes; check target price

ipo market listing share market

Last day! Rubicon Research IPO ends today; subscription up 28x, NIIs lead

Axis Bank, Axis(Photo: Shutterstock)

Axis Bank Q2 preview: Profit may fall upto 24% on weak NIM, high provisions

 

What's your take on foreign investor flows versus domestic participation?

Foreign investors had turned optimistic around March–April when growth and policy signals improved, but tariff-related concerns and global uncertainty triggered caution. Recently, the pace of FPI selling has eased, indicating sentiment stabilization. Over the medium-term, domestic investors—through mutual funds and SIPs—will continue to dominate Indian equities, providing resilience against foreign outflows. Monthly domestic inflows of over ₹25,000 crore demonstrate the deepening local investor base. If tariff concerns abate, global investors could eventually play catch-up.
 

How are valuations looking across large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap segments?

Across the board, valuations are now reasonable. The Nifty and Nifty 500 indices are trading near their 10-year average forward and trailing P/E multiples, suggesting fair value rather than excess. Mid-caps are at around 10 per cent premium to their long-term average, while small-caps still trade slightly higher but have corrected meaningfully after earlier froth. With both price and time corrections largely behind, the stage is set for earnings-driven performance.
 

Which global factors pose the biggest risks to Indian markets right now?

Geopolitical tensions remain the biggest near-term risk. Ongoing wars and tariff threats continue to weigh on global sentiment and trade flows. Tariffs act as a tax on the global economy, raising costs and dampening business volumes. However, there are signs of easing—one conflict in Gaza appears to be nearing resolution, which could signal broader normalization. If de-escalation persists, global macro stability will likely improve, supporting Indian markets.
 

What's your investment strategy or stock selection approach in the current environment?

The approach remains strongly bottom-up, focusing on companies demonstrating sustained revenue and earnings momentum. The market is rewarding performance, not themes. India continues to attract strong liquidity, evidenced by record IPO subscriptions such as the recent LG Electronics issue, which saw bids worth over ₹6 trillion. This reflects investor appetite for quality businesses and long-term confidence in India’s growth story. The focus, therefore, is on identifying fundamentally strong companies positioned to benefit from earnings expansion, policy tailwinds, and domestic consumption growth.

More From This Section

Jimeet Modi, founder and chief executive officer of Samco Group

We may see fewer IPOs in next Samvat: Samco Group founder & CEO Jimeet Modipremium

Canara Robeco Mutual Fund (MF) CEO, Rajnish Narula

We have highest equity concentration among top players: Canara Robeco MFpremium

Mahesh Patil, CIO, ABSL AMC

Past year certainly raised doubts about the bull run, says Mahesh Patilpremium

Srini Sriniwasan

'Tax structure exporting India's rupee credit market to foreign investors'premium

Saion Mukherjee, head of India equity research at Nomura

Difficult to make case for sustained underperformance: Saion Mukherjeepremium

Topics : Stock Market News Markets Market Interviews Market Outlook Indian stock markets Investment tips Investment strategies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 7:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEIND vs WI 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTax on Diwali GiftGold Price All Time HighQ2 Results TodayKantara 2 Box Office CollectionHCL Tech Q2 ResultsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon