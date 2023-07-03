Investors should stay focused on staying invested: Kenneth Andrade

Will the next few months be a stockpicker’s market rather than a rising tide lifting all boats?



It has been a good run for markets lately, with the S&P BSE Sensex and the National Stock Exchange Nifty50 scaling new peaks. KENNETH ANDRADE, founder and chief investment officer, Old Bridge Capital Management (Old Bridge Capital), tells Puneet Wadhwa in a freewheeling conversation, that equities will get their share of the investment pool. The markets, he observes, are not expensive at the current levels but fairly priced. Edited excerpts: