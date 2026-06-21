Next mkt upcycle to be earnings-led, not valuation-driven: Anand Shah

The market’s ability to generate returns from current levels depends on earnings improvement rather than valuation expansion. Over the past few years, a significant portion of returns came from rerating. As seen in past choppy markets, and this time as well, earnings growth becomes the primary driver of performance. If earnings growth accelerates towards mid-teen levels over the next few years, markets can continue to deliver reasonable returns. However, returns are likely to be more differentiated across sectors and companies. The environment may reward stock selection and active management more than broad market exposure.