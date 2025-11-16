Q2 earnings reinforce confidence in growth revival, says Nimesh Chandan

The equity market is likely to perform better in 2026 as the earnings growth trajectory improves and valuations have eased, says Nimesh Chandan, chief investment officer at Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Company. In an email interaction with Abhishek Kumar, Chandan adds that global factors, particularly the US economic slowdown, could play spoilsport. Edited excerpts:

How do you see 2026 shaping up for the Indian market? What will be the key drivers?

We are poised for an exciting 2026. Earnings growth, which is likely to improve going forward, will be the key driver of market returns. For the second half (H2) of 2025-26 (FY26), corporate earnings are projected to grow by 9–10 per cent, with growth expected to accelerate to 12–15 per cent in 2026-27.

It is likely that we will enter a virtuous business cycle, with exports and domestic consumption expected to pick up. A potential trade agreement with the US and the European Union will boost exports, while the domestic demand effect from lower direct and indirect taxes is increasing disposable income and savings. The wealth effect from rising gold prices, coupled with stable inflation, will also lift consumer confidence and spending. What are the potential headwinds? The key risks for 2026 are likely to emerge from outside India. The US may face an economic slowdown and high inflation. High valuations of global artificial intelligence companies are coming under scrutiny.

Debt-to-GDP ratios in many countries are quite high, which could put pressure on bond markets. Protectionist measures in some countries could also create headwinds for trade and capital flows. Has the recent correction made valuations attractive, or does one still need to be cautious? The recent correction has created selective opportunities across the market. Largecaps are trading below fair value, while midcaps and smallcaps show pockets of comfort that allow for long-term accumulation of quality stocks. Our recent analysis of consensus target prices for BSE 200 companies shows that 175 of them have upside potential, and about 110 offer double-digit gains, indicating meaningful opportunities even near all-time highs.

What are the key trends in numbers and commentary in second-quarter results so far? Is the earnings revival on track? Market commentary suggests that H2FY26 could be better. While some uncertainty remains around export-driven businesses due to US tariffs and the slowdown, domestic earnings growth has picked up, led by increased domestic demand. Q2FY26 earnings have exceeded expectations, driven by strong performance in banking, domestic consumption-led businesses, and select capital goods companies. Management commentary has turned more constructive, particularly among firms focused on domestic consumption, reflecting improving demand conditions. These early indicators confirm that the earnings recovery is progressing well, supported by robust business fundamentals and resilient domestic demand. While we remain vigilant regarding global uncertainties and sector-specific dynamics, Q2 trends reinforce confidence in a sustained trajectory for corporate earnings growth.

Which cohort of the market now offers better risk/reward? Selective opportunities have emerged across key sectors. Consumption and pharmaceutical remain attractive, with improved growth visibility, as earlier concerns — such as regulatory issues and tariffs — have largely been addressed. Real estate and metals present attractive contrarian opportunities, with many companies providing compelling entry points as structural demand drivers unfold. Chemical, after years of underperformance, is showing signs of recovery and selective accumulation. Meanwhile, banking, financial services and insurance continues to benefit from domestic credit growth and reform-led tailwinds, reinforcing their favourable risk/reward profile. The consumer discretionary segment stands out — especially in white goods, home improvement, and service categories such as quick commerce and quick-service restaurants. In these areas, valuations remain below the long-term average, while growth fundamentals remain robust.