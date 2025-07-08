Why are short-term bonds in demand? Bondbazaar's Darak breaks it down

Corporate Bonds and Sovereign Bonds witnessed a decline in yields in the first half of calendar year 2025 (H1-CY25). While 10-year Gsec declined 42 basis points in H1, the Corporate Bonds declined by ~70 bps - 90 bps during the period.

The market mood is cautiously constructive. Participants are looking beyond short-term geopolitical noise, anchored by strong domestic fundamentals, surplus liquidity, rate cuts and a dovish RBI. As long as inflation stays tame and global yields don’t spike, Indian bonds are expected to stay stable.

Banks, mutual funds, insurers, and EPFOs are absorbing supply across the curve. Also, the rupee has remained range-bound in the past 1 month.

Have you seen any change in investors' approach with the RBI frontloading interest rate cut? Is it time to focus on short-duration bonds?

With the RBI frontloading rate cuts, the investors are turning towards short-duration bonds. These bonds are less sensitive to rate changes, making them a safer bet if the RBI decides to change the repo rates in the future to curb inflation. Investors are now focused on optimizing carry, rather than chasing duration-led price gains. The front end of the curve offers the most efficient yield-to-risk profile.