Home / Markets / IPO / 2023 spells bonanza for IPO investors; only 1 out of 20 in the red

2023 spells bonanza for IPO investors; only 1 out of 20 in the red

Avg listing day gain 34%; Avg IPO-to-date gain 46%

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
Premium
Representative Image

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2023 | 7:10 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Calendar 2023 is turning out to be one of the best ever in recent memory as far as the post-listing performance of initial public offerings (IPOs) is concerned. Water projects firm Vishnu Prakash R Punglia was the 20th company to launch its IPO this year. Its shares ended with a gain of 47 per cent over its issue price. Such a huge day-one pop is considered rare; however, it has been a norm this year. The average listing-day gain for the 20 IPOs this year is 34 per cent, while their IPO-to-date gain stands at an average of 46 per cent. Further, the stock of only one out of the 20 companies is currently below its issue price, and one hovers close to its issue price.

Among the stocks that have given stellar returns to investors are Cyient DLM, which rose 171 per cent from its issue price, and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, which gained 94 per cent, as well as Sah Polymers, which rose 75 per cent. On the other hand, companies like Udayshivakumar Infra and Pyramid Technoplast are trading below their issue prices.

Analysts said the gains in the secondary market and sustained buying by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have boosted IPO subscriptions and post-listing performance. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the Sensex rose 8.1 per cent, and the BSE mid- and small-cap indices rose 26.7 and 31.2 per cent, respectively.

So far, in 2023, FPIs have bought shares worth Rs 1.4 lakh crore. The BSE IPO index, a gauge tracking post-listing performance of newly-listed companies, is up 22.4 per cent year-to-date.

Given the turbulence in the initial months, investor appetite was selective, and only reasonably priced companies with sound business models and governance records hit the markets, said bankers.
 
"Investors are very demanding and are driving the right pricing for the IPOs. The hype is relatively less compared to previous years, resulting in fairer valuations. And that also contributes to the post-listing performance. Markets are positive. There is demand, and flows are coming in. The oversubscription in the IPOs reflects in the demand post-listing and tends to drive the price up," said Pranjal Srivastava, partner in investment banking, Centrum Capital.

And this trend of treating every IPO on its merit will continue as investors become more discerning.

"Not every company filing its DRHP ends up doing their IPOs. Some of them are expiring. The number of issues versus the number of offer documents filed is quite less," said Srivastava.
 
The rally in the mid- and small-cap segments has also benefited the newly listed stocks, as most belong to this basket.

"The mid and small-cap have rallied three times the indices; an outperformance of this magnitude is rare. The majority of retail investors are small and mid-caps. Many of them don't do risk profiling or asset allocation," said Chokkalingam G, founder of Equinomics.

Analysts now caution about the prospects of the newly listed stocks as they fear the mid- and small-cap rally has gotten overheated. Moreover, markets are vulnerable to negative news flows as most tailwinds have been priced.

"It is only a matter of time before it fizzles out. These stocks will likely get beaten down when the perception turns negative," said Chokkalingam.

Also Read

IdeaForge Tech IPO to close on June 30; issue subscribed 32x so far

Dream debut: Shares of EMS provider Cyient DLM gain 59% on Day 1

Cyient surges 140% so far in CY23; Cyient DLM zooms 179% over issue price

Utkarsh SFB, NSDL: IPO market revival still some time away, say analysts

7 IPOs this week but don't make these 10 mistakes in pursuit of gains

Arm Ltd's IPO expectations tempered as roadshow kicks off: Report

Rishabh Instruments IPO subscribed 73% on Day 1, received 5.6 mn bids

Inox India files IPO papers with Sebi, with OFS of up to 2.21 cr shares

TPG Capital-backed wires manufacturer RR Kabel gets Sebi approval for IPO

Swiggy restarts IPO plans, aims for July-Sept 2024 stock market listing

Topics :IPO investorsIPOsInvestorsCyient DLM

First Published: Sep 05 2023 | 6:55 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billion

Alibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

CM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

Next Story