2023 spells bonanza for IPO investors; only 1 out of 20 in the red

Calendar 2023 is turning out to be one of the best ever in recent memory as far as the post-listing performance of initial public offerings (IPOs) is concerned. Water projects firm Vishnu Prakash R Punglia was the 20th company to launch its IPO this year. Its shares ended with a gain of 47 per cent over its issue price. Such a huge day-one pop is considered rare; however, it has been a norm this year. The average listing-day gain for the 20 IPOs this year is 34 per cent, while their IPO-to-date gain stands at an average of 46 per cent. Further, the stock of only one out of the 20 companies is currently below its issue price, and one hovers close to its issue price.

Among the stocks that have given stellar returns to investors are Cyient DLM, which rose 171 per cent from its issue price, and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, which gained 94 per cent, as well as Sah Polymers, which rose 75 per cent. On the other hand, companies like Udayshivakumar Infra and Pyramid Technoplast are trading below their issue prices.



Analysts said the gains in the secondary market and sustained buying by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have boosted IPO subscriptions and post-listing performance. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the Sensex rose 8.1 per cent, and the BSE mid- and small-cap indices rose 26.7 and 31.2 per cent, respectively.

So far, in 2023, FPIs have bought shares worth Rs 1.4 lakh crore. The BSE IPO index, a gauge tracking post-listing performance of newly-listed companies, is up 22.4 per cent year-to-date.



Given the turbulence in the initial months, investor appetite was selective, and only reasonably priced companies with sound business models and governance records hit the markets, said bankers.

"Investors are very demanding and are driving the right pricing for the IPOs. The hype is relatively less compared to previous years, resulting in fairer valuations. And that also contributes to the post-listing performance. Markets are positive. There is demand, and flows are coming in. The oversubscription in the IPOs reflects in the demand post-listing and tends to drive the price up," said Pranjal Srivastava, partner in investment banking, Centrum Capital.



And this trend of treating every IPO on its merit will continue as investors become more discerning.

"Not every company filing its DRHP ends up doing their IPOs. Some of them are expiring. The number of issues versus the number of offer documents filed is quite less," said Srivastava.



The rally in the mid- and small-cap segments has also benefited the newly listed stocks, as most belong to this basket.

"The mid and small-cap have rallied three times the indices; an outperformance of this magnitude is rare. The majority of retail investors are small and mid-caps. Many of them don't do risk profiling or asset allocation," said Chokkalingam G, founder of Equinomics.