2025: The IPO juggernaut rolled on, defying volatility and market pullbacks

India’s initial public offering, or IPO, market has entered a whole new orbit. Consider this: Nearly ₹3.4 trillion has been mobilised through mainboard IPOs — large, mature companies going public for the first time — in just the past two years (2024-25). That’s more than half of the ₹6 trillion raised in the 35-year period between 1989 and 2023. What’s more, the juggernaut shows little sign of slowing. Companies have filed draft papers for IPOs worth ₹3.5 trillion, excluding mega issues from Reliance Jio, Flipkart, and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), which are expected next year. Another $1 billion-plus (about ₹8,979 crore) listing may include PhonePe, Manipal Hospitals, and Zepto.