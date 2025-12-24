Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality IPO subscribed 5.2 times on final day

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 8:14 PM IST
The initial public offering (IPO) of Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality was subscribed 5.21 times on the final day of its issue on Wednesday. The retail and non-institutional portions were subscribed to 19.04 and 5.73, respectively. The quota for qualified institutional investors was subscribed 1.06 times.
The ₹251 crore IPO was priced between ₹108 and ₹114 per share. The IPO was entirely a fresh issue, and the company plans to utilise the proceeds for proposed acquisitions, part payment of purchase consideration for an already acquired hospital, acquisition of additional shareholding in a subsidiary, capital expenditure requirements, and debt repayment.
The company operates a chain of mid-sized multispecialty hospitals with a total operational bed capacity of 340. 2025 has been a blockbuster year for IPOs, with 103 companies listing, the most in 25 years. This also marks the first time India has seen two consecutive years of record primary-market fundraising; historically, a blockbuster year has been followed by two to three quieter ones.
The boom comes despite a volatile backdrop for secondary markets. Corporate profit softness and uncertainty around the trade deal with the US have weighed on markets this year. Yet the IPO market has remained resilient.