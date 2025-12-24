Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality IPO subscribed 5.2 times on final day

The initial public offering (IPO) of Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality was subscribed 5.21 times on the final day of its issue on Wednesday. The retail and non-institutional portions were subscribed to 19.04 and 5.73, respectively. The quota for qualified institutional investors was subscribed 1.06 times.

The ₹251 crore IPO was priced between ₹108 and ₹114 per share. The IPO was entirely a fresh issue, and the company plans to utilise the proceeds for proposed acquisitions, part payment of purchase consideration for an already acquired hospital, acquisition of additional shareholding in a subsidiary, capital expenditure requirements, and debt repayment.