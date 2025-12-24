Sattva Group signals IPO readiness, to enter new domestic markets

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Sattva Group is sharpening its expansion strategy across key Indian markets while keeping the door open to a potential public listing on group level, as it scales up across residential, commercial, hospitality and alternative asset platforms.

“We are structurally ready. If the business requires it, we can go public within six months,” Bijay Agarwal, managing director, Sattva Group, told Business Standard, adding that the company is already AA-rated and professionally managed.

“According to the time and requirements of the business plan, we are open.”

The group, which has a development portfolio of around 70-75 million square feet across completed, under-construction and planned projects, is stepping up activity beyond its core southern markets.

Sattva’s commercial real estate platform received a boost in 2025 with the listing of Knowledge Realty Trust (KRT), India’s largest real estate investment trust, in which the group is a key stakeholder.

“We are already present in Pune and are starting a commercial project of around 1 million square feet there. Maharashtra will be the next major geography for us,” Agarwal said, adding that discussions are underway for additional projects, though it is too early to share details on Mumbai.

While Bengaluru continues to anchor growth, Sattva is preparing to expand further in Maharashtra with Mumbai after Pune.

Agarwal described the listing as “landmark” for the company, noting that KRT has delivered a 25-30 per cent gain within four months of listing.

On the residential side, the group launched three projects during the year and plans to roll out two more in the coming quarter, primarily in Bengaluru.

According to Agarwal, demand remains robust, particularly in the ₹80 lakh to ₹1.25 crore segment, which accounts for nearly 70 per cent of buyer interest in the city.