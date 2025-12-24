Home / Markets / IPO / Sattva Group signals IPO readiness, to enter new domestic markets

Sattva Group signals IPO readiness, to enter new domestic markets

The Group, which has a development portfolio of around 70-75 million square feet across completed, under-construction and planned projects, is stepping up activity beyond its core southern markets

Bijay Agarwal, managing director, Sattva Group
premium
Bijay Agarwal, managing director, Sattva Group
Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 11:30 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Bengaluru-based real estate developer Sattva Group is sharpening its expansion strategy across key Indian markets while keeping the door open to a potential public listing on group level, as it scales up across residential, commercial, hospitality and alternative asset platforms. 
 
“We are structurally ready. If the business requires it, we can go public within six months,” Bijay Agarwal, managing director, Sattva Group, told Business Standard, adding that the company is already AA-rated and professionally managed.
 
“According to the time and requirements of the business plan, we are open.”
 
The group, which has a development portfolio of around 70-75 million square feet across completed, under-construction and planned projects, is stepping up activity beyond its core southern markets.
 
While Bengaluru continues to anchor growth, Sattva is preparing to expand further in Maharashtra with Mumbai after Pune.
 
“We are already present in Pune and are starting a commercial project of around 1 million square feet there. Maharashtra will be the next major geography for us,” Agarwal said, adding that discussions are underway for additional projects, though it is too early to share details on Mumbai.
 
Sattva’s commercial real estate platform received a boost in 2025 with the listing of Knowledge Realty Trust (KRT), India’s largest real estate investment trust, in which the group is a key stakeholder.
 
Agarwal described the listing as “landmark” for the company, noting that KRT has delivered a 25-30 per cent gain within four months of listing.
 
On the residential side, the group launched three projects during the year and plans to roll out two more in the coming quarter, primarily in Bengaluru.
 
According to Agarwal, demand remains robust, particularly in the ₹80 lakh to ₹1.25 crore segment, which accounts for nearly 70 per cent of buyer interest in the city.
 
“There is demand across segments from Gen Z buyers to premium and luxury housing,” he said, adding that supply and demand in the luxury segment remain well balanced.
 
Looking ahead, Sattva plans to launch four to five residential and mixed-use projects next year, largely concentrated in North Bengaluru, a corridor that has emerged as a key growth engine due to infrastructure development.
 
Sattva also launched a global capability centre (GCC) platform aimed at simplifying India entry for multinational firms.
 
“We are very positive about this business. FY27 should be a strong year for the GCC platform,” he said.
 
In alternative assets, Sattva has partnered with Bain Capital to set up the PropCo, real estate platform managed by Colive, with assets already acquired in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The group plans to add three to four more assets over the next three quarters, with construction commencing on select projects next quarter.
 
On the hospitality front, Sattva is developing a Taj-branded luxury hotel and villas in Yelahanka, Bengaluru, slated to become operational by the last quarter of next year. The group previously developed hospitality projects in Kolkata, including Novotel and JW Marriott projects.
 
Agarwal noted the group expects net sales to grow about 1.7 times year-on-year by FY26, driven by new launches and commercial leasing momentum. While the company remains open to partnerships, acquisitions and investments, it is not chasing market share aggressively.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

E to E Transportation IPO opens Dec 26; GMP at 75%: Check key details here

Investors flock to Shyam Dhani IPO as subscription hits 556x; GMP near 90%

Gujarat Kidney IPO closes today; subscription up 4x, retail investors lead

Dhara Rail IPO sees strong demand on day 1; fully booked, GMP at 12%

IPO boom seen extending into New Year after record ₹1.76 trn raised in 2025

Topics :IPOStock MarketMarket newsReal Estate

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story