Bharti Hexacom IPO allotment to be finalised today: Check status, GMP, more

The allotment of shares for the Bharti Hexacom IPO will be finalised today, Monday, April 8. Investors who have applied for the Bharti Hexacom IPO can check the allotment status on the registrar's portal, Kfin Technologies Ltd. The IPO from Bharti Airtel's subsidiary opened for subscription on Wednesday, April 3, and closed on Friday, April 5. By the end of the third day, there was a high level of demand for the issue from both retail and non-institutional investors (NIIs).

According to BSE data, on the third day, the subscription status of the Bharti Hexacom IPO stood at 29.88 times. By the last day, the retail component saw 2.83 subscriptions, the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) quota had 48.57 subscriptions, and the non-institutional investors category had 10.52 subscriptions.

The allotment basis helps investors determine their share allocation. This information is also available in the IPO allotment status. The company will process refunds for applicants who were not allocated shares. Allocated shares will be credited to individuals' demat accounts.

Refunds for unsuccessful applicants will commence on Wednesday, April 10. On the same day, allocated shares will be credited to their demat accounts.

Bharti Hexacom IPO listing date

The listing date for the Bharti Hexacom IPO is set for Friday, April 12.

Bharti Hexacom IPO allotment: How to check allotment status





Here is the link for the Bharti Hexacom IPO allotment: [ For those who have applied for the Bharti Hexacom IPO, you can check the allotment status online today on the website of the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd.Here is the link for the Bharti Hexacom IPO allotment: [ https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 1:

You will find five links, each leading to a different status page. Click on any of these links to proceed.

Step 2:

After opening one of the URLs, navigate to the "Select IPO" section and choose the Bharti Hexacom IPO from the drop-down menu.

Step 3:

To check the status, select one of the following options: PAN, Demat Account, or Application No.

Step 4:

- If you select Application No., enter the application number and the captcha code (if required), then click "Submit."

- For Demat Account, provide your account details along with the captcha code, then click "Submit."

- If you choose PAN, enter the captcha code and your PAN number, then click "Submit."

How to check the Bharti Hexacom IPO allotment status on BSE

1. Visit the BSE official website's allotment page at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

2. Under 'Issue Type', choose 'Equity'.

3. From the drop-down menu under 'Issue Name', select the IPO.

4. Enter your application number or PAN to check the allotment status.

Bharti Hexacom IPO: How to check the allotment status on NSE

Step 1: Visit NSE's official website at https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2: Register with your PAN by clicking on the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website.

Step 3: Enter your password, username, and captcha code.

Step 4: Once logged in, navigate to the next page to check the status of your IPO allocation.

Bharti Hexacom IPO GMP today

The grey market premium (GMP) for the Bharti Hexacom IPO stands at +82, reflecting a trading premium of Rs 82 per share, as reported by investorgain.com.

Taking into account the upper end of the IPO pricing range and the prevailing grey market premium, it was anticipated that Bharti Hexacom's shares would debut at Rs 652, reflecting a 14.39 per cent increase over the IPO price of Rs 570.

Recent trends in the grey market spanning the last 17 sessions suggest an upward trajectory in the IPO GMP, indicating anticipation of a robust listing. The GMP has ranged from a low of Rs 30 to a high of Rs 83.

The term 'grey market premium' signifies investors' willingness to pay a premium above the issue price.