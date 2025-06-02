3B Films IPO Day 2 update; check subscription status, GMP, key dates

3B Films IPO Day 2 update, subscription status: The initial public offering (IPO) of Cast Polypropylene (CPP) and Cast Polyethylene (CPE) films maker 3B Films has received a lacklustre response from investors so far. The SME offering, which opened for public subscription on Friday, May 30, has received bids for 72,42,000 shares, against 64,08,001 on offer, leading to a subscription of 1.13 times at 11:25 AM on Monday, showed BSE data.

3B Films IPO grey market premium (GMP)

According to sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of 3B Films were trading at ₹53, commanding a GMP of ₹3 or 6 per cent against the issue price of ₹50, on Monday, in the grey market.

3B Films IPO details ALSO READ: Leela Hotels IPO | Scoda Tubes IPO allotment today | Neptune Petrochemicals IPO The company plans to raise ₹33.75 crore through a fresh issue of 3.54 million equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 3.19 million shares. The mainline IPO will close for subscription on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. The basis of the allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. Shares of 3B Films are scheduled to be listed on the BSE SME platform, tentatively on Friday, June 6, 2025. The company has fixed the price at ₹50 per equity share. Retail investors can bid for a minimum of one lot consisting of 3,000 shares with an investment amount of ₹1,50,000. The minimum investment required for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) is ₹3,00,000 for two lots of 6,000 equity shares.