Adisoft Technologies IPO opens on April 23; here's all you need to know

Adisoft Technologies IPO: Adisoft Technologies, an Industrial Digital Automation Solutions provider, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) for subscription on Thursday, April 23, 2026. The company aims to raise ₹74.1 crore through the issue, which includes a fresh issue of 4.3 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component.

The IPO has been priced in the range of ₹163 to ₹172 per share, with a minimum lot size of 800 shares. At the upper end of the price band, retail investors would need to invest ₹2,75,200 for two lots, amounting to 1,600 shares.

Here are the key details of the Adisoft Technologies IPO: Adisoft Technologies IPO key dates The public issue will close for subscription on Monday, April 27, 2026. The allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Tuesday, April 28, with shares expected to be credited to investors’ demat accounts on Wednesday, April 29. The company’s shares are tentatively set to debut on the NSE SME platform on Thursday, April 30, 2026. Adisoft Technologies IPO registrar, lead manager Kfin Technologies is acting as the registrar for the public offering. Hem Securities is serving as the sole book-running lead manager.