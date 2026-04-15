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Om Power Transmission IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Investors can check their Om Power Transmission IPO allotment status on the official NSE and BSE websites, as well as on the registrar's portal, MUFG Intime India

Sebi, IPO proceeds, QIP proceeds, monitoring agency, primary market, capital markets regulation
Om Power Transmission IPO
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 7:15 AM IST
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Om Power Transmission IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for the maiden public issue of Om Power Transmission, a power transmission infrastructure EPC company, is expected to be finalised today, April 15, 2026. However, the IPO received a decent response from investors with an overall subscription of around 3.33 times.
 
According to National Stock Exchange (NSE) data, Om Power Transmission IPO received bids for 19.97 million shares against 6 million shares on offer. The portion booked for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was booked 7.06 times, followed by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at 3.65 times. The retail investors' quota was booked 1.54 times.
 
Now that the subscription period has closed, investors are awaiting their allotment status, which is likely to be released later today. After the allotment is finalised, applicants will be able to view their status on the official NSE and BSE websites, as well as on the registrar’s portal, MUFG Intime India.

Steps to check Om Power Transmission IPO allotment status on BSE:

  • Go to the official BSE website - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
  • In the Issue Type dropdown, select Equity
  • Choose 'Om Power Transmission' from the list of IPOs
  • Enter your Application Number or PAN (Permanent Account Number)
  • Complete the captcha verification displayed on the page
  • Click 'Search' to view your IPO allotment status

Steps to check Om Power Transmission IPO allotment on MUFG Intime:

  • Visit the MUFG Intime India IPO allotment portal - in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html
  • From the dropdown menu, select Om Power Transmission under the list of IPOs
  • Enter your Application Number, PAN, DP/Client ID, or Account Number/IFSC
  • Click Submit to view your IPO allotment status

Om Power Transmission IPO GMP

According to the sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Om Power were trading almost flat at ₹177.2 per share in the grey market, commanding a modest premium of ₹2.2 or 1.25 per cent compared to the upper end of the price band of ₹166 to ₹175.

Om Power Transmission IPO listing date

Om Power IPO opened for public subscription on Thursday, April 9, and closed on Monday, April 13, 2026. After the allocation of shares, the company will initiate refunds and transfers of shares to the respective demat accounts. Shares of Om Power are scheduled to list on the bourses, BSE and NSE, on Friday, April 17, 2026. 
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Topics :IPOsIPO allotmentMarketsIPO activityIPO TrackerIPO GMP

First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 7:14 AM IST

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