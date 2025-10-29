Home / Markets / IPO / Akasa Air plans to launch IPO within 2-5 years, says CEO Vinay Dube

Akasa Air plans to launch IPO within 2-5 years, says CEO Vinay Dube

Dube said, "There is no next phase we are planning. Our next phase should be an IPO in a two to five-year time period."

Vinay Dubey, co-founder and CEO of Akasa Air
Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 8:19 PM IST
Akasa Air plans to launch its initial public offering (IPO) within the next two to five years, its Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vinay Dube said on Wednesday, adding that the airline remains “well-capitalised at every step” to ensure flexibility and resilience as it expands operations.
 
Asked during a panel discussion at the Aviation India 2025 summit here about further fundraising plans, Dube said: “There is no next phase we are planning. Our next phase should be an IPO in a two to five year time period.”
 
He added that Akasa’s philosophy is to remain well-capitalised to handle unforeseen challenges. “If we have to pivot and do something different, we are always well-capitalised,” he noted.
 
Explaining the rationale behind the airline’s recent fundraise, Dube said, “One of the mistakes that airlines have made in the past is being undercapitalised. So, we made sure we got money before we needed it. Because when you need money, no one is willing to give it to you.”
 
Akasa Air had on August 19 announced the completion of its strategic investment transaction — first unveiled in February — after securing all regulatory approvals. The fundraising brought in Premji Invest, 360 ONE Asset, and Claypond Capital, along with additional capital from the Jhunjhunwala family, to support the airline’s expansion and long-term growth plans.
 
The transaction is estimated at around $125 million, according to people familiar with the matter. Akasa said the funds will be used to expand operations, enhance customer experience, and invest in safety, reliability, and advanced technology. The airline has set a target of becoming one of the world’s top-30 carriers by 2030.

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 7:25 PM IST

