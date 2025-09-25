Home / Markets / IPO / Applied for Atlanta Electricals IPO? Here's how to check allotment status

Applied for Atlanta Electricals IPO? Here's how to check allotment status

Once the Atlanta Electricals IPO allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or MUFG Intime India, the registrar for the issue

Atlanta Electricals IPO ALLOTMENT
(Photo: Shutterstock)
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
Atlanta Electricals IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for the Atlanta Electricals IPO shares is likely to be finalised today, Thursday, September 25, 2025. The public offering received an overwhelming response from the investors and ended up getting oversubscribed by over 70.63 times by the end of the subscription on September 24. As the public issue has closed for subscription, now the next step is the basis of allotment of the company’s shares.

Here's how to check Atlanta Electricals IPO allotment status online – Direct links

Once the Atlanta Electricals IPO allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or MUFG Intime India, the registrar for the issue.
 
Alternatively, investors can use the following direct links to check the Atlanta Electricals IPO allotment status:
 
Check Atlanta Electricals IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
 
Check Atlanta Electricals IPO allotment status on MUFG Intime India: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html
 
Check Atlanta Electricals IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp
 

Atlanta Electricals IPO final subscription status

The ₹687 crore public offering of Atlanta Electricals, offered at a price band of ₹718–₹754 with a lot size of 19 shares, received bids for 46,17,87,742 shares against the 65,38,439 shares on offer. This led to an oversubscription of 70.63 times by the end of the subscription period, according to data available on the BSE.
 
The IPO witnessed the highest participation from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who subscribed 194.92 times the portion reserved for them. This was followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 54.21 times. Meanwhile, retail investors oversubscribed their category by 10.42 times.
 

Atlanta Electricals IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

Sources tracking unofficial market activity reported that Atlanta Electricals shares were trading flat at around ₹870 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹116 per share or 15.38 percent over the upper end of the issue price.
 

Atlanta Electricals IPO listing forecast

Shares of Atlanta Electricals are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Thursday, September 25, 2025. The current grey market trends hint at a solid listing of the Atlanta Electricals shares. Should the current GMP hold, the company’s shares may yield a return of over 15 percent listing gains to the investors who will be allotted the company’s shares. However, these estimates are speculative, as the grey market is unregulated, and the GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance.
 

About Atlanta Electricals

Atlanta Electricals (AEL) is one of the leading transformer manufacturers specializing in power, auto, and inverter duty transformers up to and including 200 Mega Volt-Amp (MVA) capacity and with 220 kilovolts (kV). As of March 31, 2025, the product portfolio of the company comprises 6 products, such as power transformers, inverter duty transformers, furnace transformers, generator transformers, and special duty transformers. AEL has five manufacturing facilities with a combined installed capacity of 63,060 MVA.
 

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

