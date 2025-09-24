PhonePe files draft papers via confidential route ahead of likely IPO

Fintech startup PhonePe has filed draft papers with the market regulator through the confidential pre-filing route ahead of a likely initial public offering (IPO).

PhonePe joins Groww, Physics Wallah, and Imagine Marketing (Boat) in opting for the confidential IPO filing route, which allows companies to submit their draft red herring prospectus privately to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and stock exchanges. It also allows them to market their offer to select investors.

“The company has filed the pre-filed draft red herring prospectus (“PDRHP”) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India and BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited in relation to the initial public offering of its equity shares, under Chapter IIA of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018,” said PhonePe in a statement.