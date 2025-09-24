Home / Markets / IPO / PhonePe files draft papers via confidential route ahead of likely IPO

PhonePe files draft papers via confidential route ahead of likely IPO

Fintech startup reported 40% revenue growth and positive cash flows in FY25

phonepe
The company added that the filing of the PDRHP shall not necessarily mean that it will undertake the IPO.
Shivani Shinde Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 11:19 AM IST
Fintech startup PhonePe has filed draft papers with the market regulator through the confidential pre-filing route ahead of a likely initial public offering (IPO).
 
PhonePe joins Groww, Physics Wallah, and Imagine Marketing (Boat) in opting for the confidential IPO filing route, which allows companies to submit their draft red herring prospectus privately to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and stock exchanges. It also allows them to market their offer to select investors.
 
“The company has filed the pre-filed draft red herring prospectus (“PDRHP”) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India and BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited in relation to the initial public offering of its equity shares, under Chapter IIA of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018,” said PhonePe in a statement.
 
 “Filing of the PDRHP shall not necessarily mean that the company will undertake the initial public offering,” it said.
 
The confidential route allows companies to shield sensitive financial and strategic details from the public until they’re ready to file the RHP, the precursor to the launch of an IPO.
 
PhonePe’s revenue grew 40 per cent to Rs 7,115 crore in FY25, according to regulatory filings with the Registrar of Companies.
 
PhonePe improved its bottom line, with adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (excluding employee stock option plan costs) more than doubling to Rs 1,477 crore in FY25 (from Rs 652 crore in FY24). Adjusted profit after tax (excluding ESOP costs) more than tripled to Rs 630 crore (Rs 197 crore in FY24). The company also recorded positive adjusted ebit (excluding ESOP costs) for the first time at Rs 117 crore.
 

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

