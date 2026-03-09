Applied for SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO? Here's how to check allotment status

SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares of the initial public offering (IPO) of SEDEMAC Mechatronics is likely to get finalised today, March 09, 2026, following decent investor interest that saw the issue subscribed 2.68 times, according to data available on the NSE.

The Pune-based technology company’s ₹1,087.45-crore maiden offering witnessed a tepid start, reflecting cautious investor sentiment initially. However, demand surged sharply on the final day of bidding, led by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs).

QIBs bid for 8.46 times the shares reserved for their quota. Among others, non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retail investors booked only 77 per cent and 20 per cent of their reserved category.

With the issue now closed, investors are keenly awaiting the allotment outcome, which is likely to be announced later today. Here's how to check SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO allotment status Once the allotment is finalised, applicants can verify their allotment status online through the official websites of the BSE, NSE, or MUFG Intime India, the registrar to the issue. Direct links to check SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO allotment status online Alternatively, investors can use the following direct links to check the SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO allotment status: Check SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx Check SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO allotment status on MUFG Intime India: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html