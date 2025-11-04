Applied for Studds Accessories IPO? Here's how to check allotment status

Studds Accessories IPO allotment: The basis of allotment for the The basis of allotment for the Studds Accessories IPO , the two-wheeler helmet manufacturer, is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. The main public offering concluded on Monday, November 3, 2025, and received a strong response from investors.

As per the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the IPO was subscribed 73.25 times, with bids for 399.23 million shares against the 5.45 million shares on offer. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) drove the demand, subscribing 160 times their allocated portion. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) segment was subscribed at 77 times, while the retail investor portion saw a subscription of 22.09 times.

After the allotment is completed, investors can check their allotment status on the NSE and BSE websites or via MUFG Intime India, the IPO registrar. Steps to check Studds Accessories IPO allotment status on BSE: Visit the official BSE website at bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

In the Issue Type dropdown, select Equity

Choose Studds Accessories from the list of IPOs

Enter your Application Number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Complete the Captcha verification displayed on the page

Click 'Search' to view your IPO allotment status Steps to check Studds Accessories IPO allotment status on MUFG Intime: Visit the MUFG Intime India IPO allotment portal at in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

From the dropdown menu, select Studds Accessories under the list of IPOs

Enter your Application Number, PAN, DP/Client ID, or Account Number/IFSC

Click Submit to view your IPO allotment status Studds Accessories IPO GMP According to the sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Studds Accessories were trading at ₹655 apiece in the grey market, commanding a premium of ₹70 or 12 per cent compared to the upper end of the price band of ₹557 to ₹585.