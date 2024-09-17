Arkade Developers IPO gets subscribed 16.20 times on Day 2 of bidding

The initial public offer of Arkade Developers Ltd received 16.20 times subscription on the second day of bidding on Tuesday.

The initial share sale received bids for 3,851,04,390 shares against 23,775,719 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The portion for non-institutional investors attracted 28.26 times subscription while the category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 19.99 times. The quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) fetched 44 per cent subscription.

The initial public offer of Arkade Developers Ltd got fully subscribed on the first day of the share sale on Monday and ended the day with 5.79 times subscription.