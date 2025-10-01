Home / Markets / IPO / Augmont Entp files DRHP for ₹800-cr IPO; promoters to sell ₹180-cr stake

Augmont Entp files DRHP for ₹800-cr IPO; promoters to sell ₹180-cr stake

Augmont Enterprises integrated a gold and silver platform in India serving businesses and consumers, with presence across 24 states, as of August 21, 2025

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 3:45 PM IST
Augmont Enterprises IPO: Augmont Enterprises, an integrated gold and silver platform in India, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). 
 
The maiden public issue comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹620 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares aggregating up to ₹180 crore. The total offer size comprises equity shares of face value of ₹5 each aggregating up to ₹800 crore. The OFS comprises equity shares worth up to ₹60 crores each, offered by promoters Namita Ketan Kothari, Vivek Prithviraj Kothari, and Dimple Mukesh Kothari.
 
MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Nuvama Wealth Management, Intensive Fiscal Services, JM Financial and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers of the issue. 
 
According to the DRHP, the company proposes to utilise the net fresh issue proceeds for funding working capital requirements towards procurement and maintenance of inventory and funding advance margin requirements for procurement purposes by the company, amounting to ₹465 crore. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. 

About Augmont Enterprises

Augmont Enterprises integrated a gold and silver platform in India serving businesses and consumers, with presence across 24 states, as of August 21, 2025. The company's operations span across multiple segments of the gold and silver value chain, including procurement and refining, bullion trading, digital gold offerings, jewellery manufacturing, international sales and facilitating gold-backed financial services. 
 
Augmont operates in two business verticals through distinct online platforms, along with its physical distribution network, including enterprise sales (through ‘Augmont SPOT’ platform) and international sales; and consumer-focused offerings, delivered through ‘Augmont Gold For All’ platform and offline channels.
 
The company has partnered with leading jewellers like Kalyan Jewellers and CaratLane, enabling digital gold redemption, and with over 180 partners, including Gullak and Candere, along with digital distributor Navi. In addition, it serves customers through 3,700 Muthoot Exim stores. The company also entered into an agreement with an NBFC pursuant to which customers can purchase jewellery and bullion products at the NBFC’s stores.
 
Augmont Enterprises manufactures products at its unit located in Sitapur SEZ, Jaipur, Rajasthan, which has a capacity of 13.80 MTPA, as of August 31, 2025. The company sells its products in international markets such as Hong Kong, Turkey and the UAE.

Augmont Enterprises' financial overview

The company's revenue from operations increased from ₹31,289.31 crore in FY23 to ₹66,230.78 crore in FY25, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 45.49 per cent. Meanwhile, the profit for the year rose from ₹43.69 crore in FY23 to ₹227.19 crore in FY25, with a CAGR of 128.04 per cent. Ebitda grew at a CAGR of 119.7 per cent from ₹630.06 crore in FY23 to ₹3,040.88 crore in FY25.

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

