Runwal Developers files draft papers with Sebi to raise ₹2,000 cr via IPO

Mumbai-based real estate developer Runwal Developers, which operates under the brand Runwal Realty, has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise Rs 2,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO). The issue comprises a fresh issue of Rs 1,700 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) component of Rs 300 crore.

The company’s promoter, Sandeep Runwal, will offload part of his stake via the proposed OFS. As of the date of the DRHP, he held a 72.76 per cent stake in the company.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for the prepayment or repayment of certain outstanding borrowings and for general corporate purposes. The company’s net debt as of financial year 2025 (FY25) stood at Rs 3,160.52 crore, while its net debt-to-equity ratio was 0.98x.

Runwal Developers’ revenue from operations in FY25 stood at Rs 1,163.23 crore compared to Rs 539.44 crore in FY24. The company’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) in FY25 was Rs 542.2 crore, almost 105 per cent higher year on year (YoY). Its adjusted Ebitda margin, however, declined from 49.02 per cent in FY24 to 46.61 per cent in FY25. The company’s sales in FY25 were Rs 1,291.42 crore, up 11.3 per cent YoY. It sold 1.01 million square feet (msf) in FY25 against 0.96 msf in FY24. Gross collections in FY25 stood at Rs 1,507.51 crore, up 15.02 per cent YoY. Rental income rose to Rs 267.36 crore in FY25, an increase of 9.5 per cent YoY.