Home / Markets / IPO / Runwal Developers files draft papers with Sebi to raise ₹2,000 cr via IPO

Runwal Developers files draft papers with Sebi to raise ₹2,000 cr via IPO

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for the prepayment or repayment of certain outstanding borrowings and for general corporate purposes

initial public offerings, IPO
The company’s promoter, Sandeep Runwal, will offload part of his stake via the proposed OFS.
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 2:26 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Mumbai-based real estate developer Runwal Developers, which operates under the brand Runwal Realty, has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise Rs 2,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO). The issue comprises a fresh issue of Rs 1,700 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) component of Rs 300 crore.
 
The company’s promoter, Sandeep Runwal, will offload part of his stake via the proposed OFS. As of the date of the DRHP, he held a 72.76 per cent stake in the company.
 
Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for the prepayment or repayment of certain outstanding borrowings and for general corporate purposes. The company’s net debt as of financial year 2025 (FY25) stood at Rs 3,160.52 crore, while its net debt-to-equity ratio was 0.98x.
 
Runwal Developers’ revenue from operations in FY25 stood at Rs 1,163.23 crore compared to Rs 539.44 crore in FY24. The company’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) in FY25 was Rs 542.2 crore, almost 105 per cent higher year on year (YoY). Its adjusted Ebitda margin, however, declined from 49.02 per cent in FY24 to 46.61 per cent in FY25.
 
The company’s sales in FY25 were Rs 1,291.42 crore, up 11.3 per cent YoY. It sold 1.01 million square feet (msf) in FY25 against 0.96 msf in FY24. Gross collections in FY25 stood at Rs 1,507.51 crore, up 15.02 per cent YoY. Rental income rose to Rs 267.36 crore in FY25, an increase of 9.5 per cent YoY.
 
So far, the company has delivered more than 50 projects, including redevelopment and greenfield developments, across residential, commercial, and retail segments in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune.
 
Sector watchers noted that the listing of a larger number of companies from the real estate industry indicates its formalisation, a segment that has long been dominated by unorganised players.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

WeWork India IPO: Rapid growth, hidden risks; what investors should know

India poised for record-breaking IPO month in October with $5 bn in deals

LG Electronics India seeks $8.7 billion valuation in October IPO

Three of four IPOs flop on debut as stocks close below issue price

Gaudium IVF refiles IPO papers with Sebi; ups OFS portion to 9.49 million

Topics :SEBIinitial public offerings IPOsinitial public offering IPO

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story