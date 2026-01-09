Bharat Coking Coal IPO opens today; check GMP, price band, dates, review

Bharat Coking Coal IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of The initial public offering (IPO) of Bharat Coking Coal , a subsidiary of Coal India, opens for public subscription on Friday, January 9, 2026. The ₹1,071.11 crore mainline offering comprises an offer for sale (OFS) of 465.7 million shares.

Ahead of its IPO, Bharat Coking raised ₹273.13 crore from 15 institutional investors through an anchor book on January 8. The company allocated 118.7 million equity shares to anchor investors at the upper end of the price band of ₹23.

Marquee global investors like Life Insurance Corporation of India, Nippon Life India, Bandhan Mutual Fund, Societe Generale, UTI Mutual Fund, Citrine Fund, Rajasthan Global Securities, M7 Global Fund, Copthall Mauritius Investment, and Maybank Securities participated in the anchor round.

Bharat Coking Coal IPO review According to analysts at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, Bharat Coking Coal, with a strong market share in the industry valued at 8.64x P/E on FY25 earnings (at the upper band), is valued fairly. "Considering the company’s consistent track record & superior financial metrics, the valuation is fully priced in. Hence, we recommend subscribing to the IPO for listing gains," the brokerage said in its note. Rajan Shinde, research analyst at Mehta Equities, believes BCCL IPO offers investors exposure to a strategically critical asset with a dominant position in India’s coking coal value chain. Its large reserve base in the Jharia coalfields, leadership in coking coal washery capacity, and strong logistics infrastructure create durable cost advantages and high entry barriers. Backed by Coal India, the company is well placed to benefit from structural demand tailwinds and India’s import substitution agenda.

"On valuation parse at the upper price band of ₹23, the issue is asking for a market cap of ₹10,711.1 crore. Considering the FY2025–26 performance and assuming normalisation of earnings going forward, the company’s valuation appears reasonable and attractive," Shinde said. ALSO READ | Bharat Coking Coal IPO gets thumbs up from brokerages; GMP buzz holds firm Mehta Equities recommended investors to 'Subscribe' to the issue for healthy listing gains. Bharat Coking Coal IPO GMP Ahead of opening, the unlisted shares of BCCL were trading at ₹32.25, up ₹9.25 or 40 per cent compared to the upper band price, according to the sources tracking unofficial markets.

Here are the key details of the Bharat Coking Coal IPO: Bharat Coking Coal IPO key dates The subscription window for the issue will close on Tuesday, January 13, 2026. The share allotment process is expected to be concluded by Wednesday, January 14, 2026. The company is expected to list its shares on the NSE and BSE on Friday, January 16, 2026. Bharat Coking Coal IPO lot size BCCL has set the price band for the issue in the range of ₹21 to ₹23 per share. The lot size for an application is 600 shares. Bharat Coking Coal IPO registrar, lead manager Kfin Technologies is serving as the registrar for the issue. IDBI Capital Markets & Securities and ICICI Securities are acting as the book-running lead managers for the issue.