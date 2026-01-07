IPO alert! Sai Urja Indo Ventures gets green signal from BSE SME; details

The Nagpur-based company had filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the exchange in September 2025 and is now in the process of submitting the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) to the Registrar of Companies and BSE SME, incorporating updated details.

According to the DRHP, the company will not receive any proceeds from the OFS, as these will go to the promoters selling their shares. However, from the fresh issuance, Sai Urja Indo intends to allocate ₹8 crore of the net IPO proceeds towards funding the company's working capital requirements. Additionally, ₹6 crore will be used for the full or partial prepayment of certain borrowings, including associated prepayment and repayment charges. The remaining funds will be deployed for general corporate purposes and offer-related expenses.

Shannon Advisors is serving as the sole book running lead manager, while Maashitla Securities is the registrar to the offer.

Sai Urja Indo Ventures specialises in providing operations and maintenance (O&M) and other support services to industrial plants, primarily in the power generation, iron & steel, and agrochemical sectors. The company’s services include managing electrical, mechanical, and instrumentation systems, operating coal handling and merry-go-round systems in power plants, as well as ensuring plant cleanliness and safety through industrial housekeeping, equipment overhauls, and manpower supply.

For the financial year 2024-25, Sai Urja Indo Ventures reported a revenue of ₹65.52 crore from operations, with a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹3.14 crore. This compares to a revenue of ₹45.62 crore and a PAT of ₹1.37 crore in the previous fiscal year (2023-24).