Indian Gas Exchange to launch IPO by December 2026, says MD and CEO

Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO) by the end of December to raise funds through offer for sale (OFS) by existing shareholders, its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) Rajesh Kumar Mediratta said on Wednesday.

Under the offer, IGX’s parent company, Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), would reduce its share in the firm from 47 per cent now to 22 per cent by the year-end, while National Stock Exchange’s (NSE) share would reduce to 25 per cent.

Other investors of IGX include GAIL (India) Ltd, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Indian Oil, Adani Total Gas, and Torrent Gas. Earlier, this month, the IGX board had approved the IPO plan to raise funds without divulging details about the size and modalities of the issue.

New product launch Mediratta said IGX plans to launch long-term contracts of one year and two years on the exchange, subject to regulatory approval. It currently provides day-ahead contracts and five term-ahead contracts, including daily, weekday, weekly, fortnightly, and monthly. Long-term contracts will include those for three months and six months. The three-month and six-month contracts contributed less than 5 per cent to the total volumes traded on the exchange in the current financial year so far. IGX’s monthly contracts accounted for the maximum volumes at 59 per cent in the first nine months of 2025-26. Volumes traded on IGX rose 46 per cent in the April-December 2025 period.