BlueStone Jewellery IPO subscribed 39% on first day of public issue

The three-day IPO received bids for 63,89,570 shares against 1,65,14,421 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE

initial public offerings, IPO
BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle on Friday raised over ₹693 crore from anchor investors.
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 6:27 PM IST
The initial public offer of BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Ltd, which offers contemporary jewellery under its flagship brand 'BlueStone', got subscribed 39 per cent on the first day of subscription on Monday. 
The three-day IPO received bids for 63,89,570 shares against 1,65,14,421 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE. 
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) part fetched 57 per cent subscription while the quota for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 38 per cent. The category for non-institutional investors received 4 per cent subscription. 
BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle on Friday raised over ₹693 crore from anchor investors. 
The issue, with a price band of ₹492 to ₹517 per share, will conclude on August 13. 
The initial public offer (IPO) involves a fresh issue of ₹820 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of 1,39,39,063 equity shares worth₹ 720.65 crore, at the upper end of the price band. This aggregates the transaction size to ₹1,540.65 crore. 
Those selling shares through the OFS include Kalaari Capital Partners II, LLC, Saama Capital II, Ltd., Sunil Kant Munjal (and other partners of Hero Enterprise Partner Ventures) and others. 
Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to fund its working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. 
The Bengaluru-based company introduced its 'BlueStone' brand in 2011 and has since grown into a leading name among jewellery retailers in the country. 
It has a network of 275 stores across 117 cities in 26 states and Union Territories, covering over 12,600 PIN codes across India as of March 31, 2025. The company operates three manufacturing facilities in Mumbai, Jaipur, and Surat. 
Axis Capital, IIFL Capital Services, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book running lead managers to the issue. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.
 

Topics :IPOBluestoneMarket newsNSEBSE

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 6:27 PM IST

