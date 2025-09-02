Home / Markets / IPO / boAt's parent firm Imagine Marketing secures Sebi approval for IPO

boAt's parent firm Imagine Marketing secures Sebi approval for IPO

Imagine Marketing, parent company of boAt, has secured Sebi approval for its IPO through the pre-filing route, eyeing a $1.5 bn valuation

boAt logo
Imagine Marketing, parent of boAt, has secured Sebi approval for its IPO through the pre-filing route, eyeing a $1.5 bn valuation | Company logo
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 3:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Imagine Marketing, the parent company of consumer electronics brand boAt, has secured approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to launch its initial public offering (IPO) through the confidential pre-filing route, Reuters reported on Tuesday. This marks the company's second attempt to go public.
 
Backed by Warburg Pincus, the company is reportedly eyeing a valuation of about $1.5 billion.
 

boAt's second IPO attempt

boAt, founded in 2013 by Aman Gupta and Sameer Mehta, has grown from an audio accessories maker into a broad-based lifestyle electronics player. Its product portfolio now spans smartwatches, personal grooming devices, and mobile accessories, alongside its core headphones and earbuds range.
 
In January 2022, Imagine Marketing had first filed draft papers for a ₹2,000-crore IPO, which included a fresh equity issue of ₹900 crore and an offer for sale of up to ₹1,100 crore. That plan, however, was eventually shelved.
 
The firm has now opted for the confidential pre-filing, a route that has been gaining traction among Indian companies.
 
Introduced by Sebi last year, the process gives issuers greater flexibility as they can tweak the issue size by up to 50 per cent until filing the Updated Draft Red Herring Prospectus (UDRHP) and have 18 months to launch the IPO post-Sebi’s observations, compared with 12 months under the traditional route.
 

13 IPOs get Sebi greenlight in August

Imagine Marketing is one of 13 companies that received Sebi’s nod to raise funds via IPOs in August.
 
The list includes Urban Company, Juniper Green Energy, Allchem Lifescience, Omnitech Engineering, KSH International, Ravi Infrabuild Projects, Mouri Tech, Priority Jewels, Corona Remedies, Om Freight Forwarders, Jain Resource Recycling, and Pace Digitek. These approvals reflect rising momentum in India’s primary market, where 50 companies have already listed so far in 2025, with more than a dozen debuts in August alone.
 
Among the upcoming listings, Urban Company’s public issue is expected to be one of the largest, pegged at ₹1,900 crore. This comprises a ₹429 crore fresh issue and an offer for sale worth ₹1,471 crore, as per its draft prospectus.
 
All these upcoming IPOs, including Imagine Marketing’s, will list on the BSE and NSE.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Reliance Jio's IPO could be India's largest at ₹30,000 crore: Motilal Oswal

Kiaasa Retail gets BSE approval for ₹55 crore IPO to fund expansion plans

CMR Green Technologies files draft papers, seeks Sebi's nod to float IPO

Vikran Engineering IPO sees 23.59 times subscription on last day

Anlon Healthcare IPO booked 7.12 times offer size on closing day

Topics :SEBIIPOIPO activityipo filingBoatBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story