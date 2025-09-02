boAt's parent firm Imagine Marketing secures Sebi approval for IPO

Backed by Warburg Pincus, the company is reportedly eyeing a valuation of about $1.5 billion.

boAt, founded in 2013 by Aman Gupta and Sameer Mehta, has grown from an audio accessories maker into a broad-based lifestyle electronics player. Its product portfolio now spans smartwatches, personal grooming devices, and mobile accessories, alongside its core headphones and earbuds range.

In January 2022, Imagine Marketing had first filed draft papers for a ₹2,000-crore IPO, which included a fresh equity issue of ₹900 crore and an offer for sale of up to ₹1,100 crore. That plan, however, was eventually shelved.

The firm has now opted for the confidential pre-filing, a route that has been gaining traction among Indian companies.

Introduced by Sebi last year, the process gives issuers greater flexibility as they can tweak the issue size by up to 50 per cent until filing the Updated Draft Red Herring Prospectus (UDRHP) and have 18 months to launch the IPO post-Sebi’s observations, compared with 12 months under the traditional route.