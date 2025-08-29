Home / Markets / IPO / Vikran Engineering IPO sees 23.59 times subscription on last day

Vikran Engineering IPO sees 23.59 times subscription on last day

The initial public offer (IPO) is a mix of fresh issue of shares of about ₹721 crore and an offer-for-sale portion worth ₹51 crore by the promoter

initial public offerings, IPO
The portion meant for non-institutional investors garnered 58.58 times subscription, while the quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 19.45 times. Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) portion fetched 10.97 times subscription.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 8:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The initial public offer of infrastructure company Vikran Engineering Ltd received 23.59 times subscription on the last day of share sale on Friday.

The Rs 772-crore IPO got bids for 1,38,59,17,880 shares against 5,87,39,128 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The portion meant for non-institutional investors garnered 58.58 times subscription, while the quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 19.45 times. Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) portion fetched 10.97 times subscription.

Vikran Engineering on Monday mobilised Rs 231.6 crore from anchor investors.

The price band has been fixed at Rs 92-97 per share.

The initial public offer (IPO) is a mix of fresh issue of shares of about Rs 721 crore and an offer-for-sale portion worth Rs 51 crore by the promoter.

The Mumbai-based company intends to utilise proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 541 crore for funding working capital requirements and the rest for general corporate purposes.

Vikran Engineering provides end-to-end services from conceptualisation, design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning on a turnkey basis.

Pantomath Capital Advisors and Systematix Corporate Services are the book-running lead managers, while Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue.

The company's shares will be listed on the BSE and the NSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Anlon Healthcare IPO booked 7.12 times offer size on closing day

Premium

IPO Street buzzes even as secondary market wobbles on trade concerns

Oyo likely to file DRHP in November, targets $7-8 bn IPO valuation

'Regulated pre-IPO trading platform to bring transparency for investors'

Globtier Infotech prices IPO at ₹72 per share, ₹31 crore issue opens Monday

Topics :IPOCompany NewsBSEMarket news

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 8:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story