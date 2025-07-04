Brigade Hotel Ventures raises ₹126 crore from 360 ONE ahead of IPO

Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd has raised Rs 126 crore by selling equity shares to 360 ONE Alternates Asset Management, ahead of its maiden public issue.

Brigade Hotel Ventures is a subsidiary of Bengaluru-based real estate company Brigade Enterprises Ltd.

In a statement on Friday, Brigade Hotel Ventures said it has "raised Rs 126 crore in a pre-IPO placement round." The company issued 1.4 crore equity shares to 360 ONE Alternates Asset Management Ltd (360 ONE) at Rs 90 per share.

This transaction represents 4.74 per cent of the company's pre-offer share capital.

According to the DRHP, the company's initial public offering (IPO) consisted of a fresh issue of shares aggregating up to Rs 900 crore.