HDB to debut on Mumbai bourse following biggest Indian IPO of 2025

By Ashutosh Joshi

Shares of HDB Financial Services Ltd. will start trading in Mumbai on Wednesday after the shadow lender’s ₹12,500 crore ($1.5 billion) initial public offering — India’s biggest this year — attracted strong demand from investors.

HDB, a unit of India’s biggest private lender HDFC Bank Ltd., sold shares at ₹740 apiece, the top of their marketed range. The offering lured interest from global funds such as those managed by Morgan Stanley and Allianz SE, as well as from domestic institutions like Life Insurance Corp. of India.